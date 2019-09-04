Factory Mutual Insurance Company Lowered Stake in Agilent Technologies (A) as Market Value Declined; Pennsylvania Trust Co Upped Its Position in Watsco (WSO) as Shares Rose

Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its stake in Watsco Inc (WSO) by 49.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought 18,966 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.06% . The institutional investor held 57,044 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.17M, up from 38,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in Watsco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $163.15. About 153,954 shares traded. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 3.78% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WSO News: 02/04/2018 – Watsco Boosts Dividends 16% to $5.80 Per Share, Extends Payout Streak to 44 Years; 22/04/2018 – DJ Watsco Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSO); 02/04/2018 – WATSCO BOOSTS DIVIDENDS 16% TO $5.80/SHR, EXTENDS PAYOUT STREAK; 19/03/2018 – Watsco Names Slava Rubin and Brian Keeley to Board; 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q Net $34.2M; 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q EPS 89c; 19/03/2018 – Watsco: David C. Darnell and Barry S. Logan Resign From Board; 09/03/2018 – Watsco & Baird to Co-Host Technology Summit for Institutional Investors; 07/03/2018 – Watsco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Watsco Raises Dividend to $1.45

Factory Mutual Insurance Company decreased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (A) by 48.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Factory Mutual Insurance Company sold 389,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 421,600 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.36M, down from 811,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $70.92. About 914,365 shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 7.40% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.40% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 04/05/2018 – AGILENT EXPANDING ITS LOGISTICS CENTER IN CEDAR CREEK, TEXAS; 02/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES TO ENHANCE LAB INFORMATICS WITH PURCHASE O; 21/03/2018 – Agilent Technologies Announces Cash Dividend of 14.9 Cents per Share; 14/05/2018 – AGILENT 2Q NET REV. $1.21B, EST. $1.21B; 07/03/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC A.N – ANNOUNCED IT HAS SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ADVANCED ANALYTICAL TECHNOLOGIES INC FOR $250 MLN IN CASH; 18/05/2018 – Agilent Technologies Announces Webcasts for the Investment Community; 07/03/2018 – Agilent: AATI, Based in Ankeny, Iowa, Has 101 Employee; 21/05/2018 – Agilent at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 14/05/2018 – Agilent Completes Acquisition Of Genohm; 14/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC A.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.70, REV VIEW $4.92 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Pennsylvania Trust Co, which manages about $2.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 2,375 shares to 39,739 shares, valued at $9.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9,733 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 293,483 shares, and cut its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.73, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold WSO shares while 69 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 28.48 million shares or 5.19% less from 30.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reported 0.01% stake. Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 28,328 shares. 1,745 are owned by Donaldson Ltd. Legal General Group Plc invested in 48,512 shares. Markel holds 0.79% of its portfolio in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) for 329,000 shares. Arcadia Invest Mi has 0.52% invested in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Gemmer Asset Management holds 101 shares. 26 are owned by Tci Wealth Advisors. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 0.13% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Waddell And Reed holds 146,021 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc invested in 0.03% or 800 shares. 14,511 were accumulated by Verity And Verity. Citadel Advsrs Limited Company owns 85,899 shares. Northstar Invest Lc stated it has 1.14% of its portfolio in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Perkins Coie Tru reported 0.02% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO).

Factory Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $8.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) by 578,000 shares to 5.75 million shares, valued at $294.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 1.31 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.64M shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (ACWX).

Analysts await Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, up 6.17% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.81 per share. A’s profit will be $266.12 million for 20.62 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Agilent Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.16% EPS growth.