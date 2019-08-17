Factory Mutual Insurance Company Lowered Position in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by $30.91 Million; United American Securities Has Upped Estee Lauder Companies Cl (EL) Holding by $1.51 Million

United American Securities Inc increased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc Cl (EL) by 273.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United American Securities Inc bought 9,149 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 12,500 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.07 million, up from 3,351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United American Securities Inc who had been investing in Estee Lauder Companies Inc Cl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.86B market cap company. The stock increased 2.16% or $3.79 during the last trading session, reaching $179.22. About 2.35 million shares traded or 75.75% up from the average. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Expands Paid Parental Leave To 20 Weeks And Other Family Benefits — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER BOOSTS FORECAST; 13/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC EL.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $162 TARGET PRICE; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Net $372M; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Sees FY EPS $2.78-EPS $2.86; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Maintains Momentum as Sales Rise for Fifth Quarter; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER 3Q ADJ EPS $1.17, EST. $1.07; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER: TESTING ISSUES WON’T AFFECT NEW PRODUCT LAUNCHES; 23/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER TO CUT JOBS ON LEADING BEAUTY FORWARD INITIATIVES; 07/05/2018 – Estee Lauder at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Tomorrow

Factory Mutual Insurance Company decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 23.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Factory Mutual Insurance Company sold 643,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 2.07M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $101.26M, down from 2.72 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $195.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $44.39. About 19.37M shares traded or 0.47% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 29/05/2018 – WOFFORD JOINS INDUSTRIALS INVESTMENT BANKING OF WELLS FARGO; 27/03/2018 – Fitch Assigns Final Ratings to Wells Fargo Commercial Mortgage Trust 2018-C43; 29/03/2018 – WELLS FARGO & WELLS FARGO NAMES PERRY HILZENDEGER TO LEAD HOME; 10/04/2018 – IBT: US Watchdog Seeks Record Fine Against Wells Fargo For Lending Abuses; 17/05/2018 – OCC Is Probing Wells Fargo Employee Behavior Related to Document Altering; 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo settles securities fraud suit for $480m; 11/05/2018 – AKCEA THERAPEUTICS INC AKCA.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 07/05/2018 – FedEx Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo faces $1 billion fine from loan abuses; 29/03/2018 – Wells Fargo Closed-End Funds Declare Monthly Distributions

Factory Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $8.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sunopta Inc (NASDAQ:STKL) by 405,300 shares to 2.58M shares, valued at $9.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 162,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 996,388 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VPU).

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24B for 9.33 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakbrook Lc invested in 0.51% or 175,150 shares. Paradigm Asset Management Limited Company has invested 0% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Reaves W H Co has invested 0.01% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Lincoln Ltd Llc reported 6,847 shares. Pillar Pacific Cap Mgmt Lc invested in 136,622 shares or 0.76% of the stock. Moreover, Becker Capital Mngmt has 2.04% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 1.14 million shares. Meeder Asset holds 13,426 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Bluecrest Cap Management Limited invested in 0.44% or 229,698 shares. Grandfield And Dodd Lc owns 8,305 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv invested 0% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Nomura stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Evercore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.16% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) or 105,849 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd owns 56,614 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Stifel Financial Corp holds 2.63 million shares. Shamrock Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 9,750 shares stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon owns 2.03 million shares. British Columbia – Canada-based Numerixs Technologies has invested 0.29% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Shelton Capital Mgmt holds 0.01% or 497 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Lazard Asset Ltd Company has 0.14% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Plante Moran Fin Ltd reported 862 shares. Cleararc Capital invested in 3,355 shares. Eqis Capital Management reported 0.16% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Wetherby Asset holds 4,068 shares. Hexavest Incorporated has invested 0.52% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mngmt stated it has 7,700 shares. The Massachusetts-based Northeast has invested 0.04% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Da Davidson And Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 2,365 shares. Contravisory Invest Inc holds 0.02% or 369 shares in its portfolio. Envestnet Asset stated it has 0.09% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Mufg Americas Holdings accumulated 9,054 shares.