Factory Mutual Insurance Company Lowered Its Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Stake by $22.70 Million; Stock Rose; As Comcast (CMCSA) Market Valuation Declined, Blume Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $408,450

Factory Mutual Insurance Company decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 76.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Factory Mutual Insurance Company sold 65,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The institutional investor held 20,200 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.01 million, down from 85,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $225.45. About 1.23 million shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES 2018 COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY 6% TO 8%; 29/05/2018 – Ulta Beauty Inc expected to post earnings of $2.48 a share – Earnings Preview; 21/03/2018 – RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Ulta Beauty, Inc; 15/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: ADBE, AVGO, ULTA & more; 15/03/2018 – In the earnings space, Dollar General, J. Jill, Adobe Systems, Broadcom and Ulta Beauty are all slated to release their latest financial results; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Growth Adds Red Hat, Exits Ulta Beauty; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty 4Q Net $208.2M; 20/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018 (ULTA); 15/03/2018 – CORRECT: ULTA BEAUTY 4Q EPS $3.40; 21/03/2018 – Ulta Refutes Reselling Lawsuit, Saying ‘Third Parties’ May Be to Blame

Blume Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Comcast (CMCSA) by 4.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blume Capital Management Inc sold 9,725 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 199,144 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.42 million, down from 208,869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Comcast for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $46.27. About 10.49 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 12/03/2018 – Comcast Business VoiceEdge™ Adds Award-Winning One-Click Audio Conferencing App; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST COMMITTED TO KEEP SKY’S HQ IN OSTERLEY FOR 5 YRS; 25/04/2018 – Comcast’s Sky TV Bid Belies a Shift Away From Video in the U.S; 09/05/2018 – Findlay Park Adds Deere, Exits Facebook, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 09/05/2018 – COMCAST CORP CMCSA.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.19/SHR; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q NBC Universal Rev $9.53B; 23/05/2018 – Comcast’s efforts to outbid Disney for 21st Century Fox assets may run into tax hurdles, according to sources; 19/03/2018 – Mitch Rose Named Senior Vice President of Congressional and Federal Government Affairs, Comcast; 15/05/2018 – Sachem Adds ADP, Exits Comcast, Cuts Shire: 13F; 25/04/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – SKY ALSO INTENDS TO GIVE SAME POST-OFFER UNDERTAKINGS CONDITIONAL UPON COMCAST OFFER BECOMING WHOLLY UNCONDITIONAL

Blume Capital Management Inc, which manages about $302.15M and $197.51 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) by 57,045 shares to 104,729 shares, valued at $4.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup (NYSE:C) by 5,250 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,293 shares, and has risen its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co. (NYSE:WY).

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.45B for 15.22 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold CMCSA shares while 464 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 505 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.63 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold ULTA shares while 193 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 203 raised stakes. 49.76 million shares or 0.23% more from 49.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Factory Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $8.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 2,000 shares to 377,100 shares, valued at $65.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 2,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 407,100 shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $2.63 EPS, up 20.64% or $0.45 from last year’s $2.18 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $154.78 million for 21.43 P/E if the $2.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual EPS reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.71% negative EPS growth.

