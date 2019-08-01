Factory Mutual Insurance Company Lowered Its Stake in Intel (INTC) by $7.13 Million as Stock Price Declined; As International Business Machs (IBM) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Stratos Wealth Partners LTD Has Boosted Holding

Factory Mutual Insurance Company decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 18.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Factory Mutual Insurance Company sold 129,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 553,800 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.67M, down from 683,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $219.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $49.5. About 31.65 million shares traded or 36.41% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 30/04/2018 – Exclusive: Inside Intel’s Failed Wearables Gambit; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP SEES FY NON-GAAP EPS $3.85, +/- 5%; 22/05/2018 – Al Retail Leader Rubikloud Collaborates with Intel to Revitalize the Shopping Experience; 28/05/2018 – Techmeme: Source: US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission investigating potential age discrimination in Intel’s 2016 cuts; 02/04/2018 – Apple Said to Plan Move From Intel to Mac Chips (Video); 18/04/2018 – Former Apple General Counsel Bruce Sewell Joins Village Enterprise Board; 02/04/2018 – A Bloomberg report said Apple would ditch Intel chips for an in-house model on Mac computers; 03/05/2018 – Tech Report: Rumor: Leaked video names upcoming Intel and AMD CPUs and chipsets; 23/05/2018 – C3 IoT Partners With Intel to Deliver AI Appliance; 22/03/2018 – Self-driving car industry confronts trust issues after Uber crash

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 13.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd bought 7,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 61,507 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.68M, up from 54,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $133.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $150.32. About 6.24 million shares traded or 83.99% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Cognitive Solutions Rev $4.3B; 07/05/2018 – Arun Sudhaman: IBM Selects Weber Shandwick To Lead New Global PR Lineup; 08/05/2018 – Tech Data Adds IBM MaaS360 with Watson to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 17/05/2018 – SHUTTERSTOCK INC – WORKING WITH IBM TO BETTER ENABLE MARKETERS TO BUILD ENGAGING MEDIA CAMPAIGNS; 27/03/2018 – Direct Access to IBM Cloud Services Now Available at Interxion Data Centres Across Europe via Cloud Connect; 17/04/2018 – IBM earnings beat: $2.45 per share, vs $2.42 expected EPS; 14/03/2018 – CLOUDFLARE IN COLLABORATION PACT WITH IBM; 14/05/2018 – Apttus’ Intelligent Middle Office Platform on IBM Cloud Will Help Customers Generate Greater Revenue, Maximize Business Outcomes; 20/03/2018 – Apple Rumors Feed: Apple IBM combine Watson and Core ML for the smartest ever mobile apps (Ben Lovejoy/9 to 5 Mac); 15/03/2018 – DNB Nordic Technology Adds SAP, Exits IBM, Buys More Cisco

Factory Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $8.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 372,900 shares to 930,500 shares, valued at $62.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 162,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 996,388 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, down 15.71% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.23B for 10.49 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.32% EPS growth.

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd, which manages about $2.15B and $2.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOE) by 7,278 shares to 9,893 shares, valued at $1.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,567 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,859 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF).