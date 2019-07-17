Factory Mutual Insurance Company Lowered By $6.16 Million Its Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stake; Xilinx Has 1.18 Sentiment

Xilinx Inc (XLNX) investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 315 active investment managers increased or started new equity positions, while 268 sold and decreased their holdings in Xilinx Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 207.03 million shares, down from 221.71 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Xilinx Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 8 to 18 for an increase of 10. Sold All: 38 Reduced: 230 Increased: 194 New Position: 121.

Factory Mutual Insurance Company decreased Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) stake by 8.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Factory Mutual Insurance Company sold 136,900 shares as Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)’s stock declined 11.46%. The Factory Mutual Insurance Company holds 1.39M shares with $63.03M value, down from 1.53 million last quarter. Schlumberger Ltd now has $55.29B valuation. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $40.07. About 8.08 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA AREA REVENUE INCREASED 1% SEQUENTIALLY; 20/04/2018 – REG-Schlumberger Limited 1st Quarter Results; 19/03/2018 – ANGLO AFRICAN OIL & GAS PLC AAOG.L – UNIT PETRO KOUILOU HAS FINALISED A CONTRACT WITH LEADING OIL SERVICES COMPANY SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q Rev $7.8B; 14/05/2018 – Schlumberger at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Citigroup Conference May 15; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – WORKING CAPITAL ALSO REFLECTED $76 MLN OF SEVERANCE PAYMENTS DURING THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIA PRELIMINARY APPROVES PURCHASE OF UP TO 49 PCT STAKE IN EDC BY SCHLUMBERGER – RIA; 15/05/2018 – Norway’s Borr Drilling to buy five jack-up oil rigs for $720 mln; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – NOTE ANNOUNCEMENT BY GOLAR LNG PARTNERS’ REGARDING DISSOLUTION OF ITS ONELNG JOINT VENTURE WITH SCHLUMBERGER

Xilinx, Inc. designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company has market cap of $30.43 billion. The Company’s programmable devices comprise integrated circuits in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP). It has a 34.94 P/E ratio. The firm also offers development boards; development kits, including hardware, design tools, IP, and reference creates that are designed to streamline and accelerate the development of domain-specific and market-specific applications; and configuration products, such as one-time programmable and in-system programmable storage devices to configure field programmable gate arrays.

The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $121.23. About 2.03M shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX) has risen 60.20% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.77% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q EPS 64c; 10/04/2018 – Napatech says on track to meet 2022 revenue target of $100 mln; 26/04/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $68; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – OPERATING EXPENSES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $260 MLN FOR JUNE QUARTER; 25/04/2018 – XILINX 4Q EPS 64C, EST. 65C; 25/04/2018 – XILINX 4Q NET REV. $672.9M, EST. $650.3M; 13/03/2018 – Broadcom for Xilinx, Mellanox? Or Just More Capital Returns? — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: June Quarter Tax Rate Is Expected to Be Approximately 10% -14%; 23/05/2018 – Xilinx Analyst Day Plays Heavy on AI — Barron’s Blog

Sadoff Investment Management Llc holds 6.58% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. for 605,133 shares. Oak Associates Ltd Oh owns 611,870 shares or 4.74% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Roanoke Asset Management Corp Ny has 4.26% invested in the company for 72,037 shares. The New York-based Shannon River Fund Management Llc has invested 3.99% in the stock. Usa Financial Portformulas Corp, a Michigan-based fund reported 46,610 shares.

Analysts await Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 27.03% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.74 per share. XLNX’s profit will be $235.95M for 32.24 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Xilinx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 5 analysts covering Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Schlumberger had 11 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies downgraded Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) on Friday, March 15 to “Hold” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 7 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, April 9 by Barclays Capital.

