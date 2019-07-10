Factory Mutual Insurance Company Lowered Apple (AAPL) Stake By $19.03 Million; Bernzott Capital Advisors Lowered Generac (GNRC) Position By $4.13 Million

Bernzott Capital Advisors decreased Generac (GNRC) stake by 16.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bernzott Capital Advisors sold 80,985 shares as Generac (GNRC)’s stock rose 10.71%. The Bernzott Capital Advisors holds 417,486 shares with $21.39M value, down from 498,471 last quarter. Generac now has $4.39 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $70.41. About 254,124 shares traded. Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) has risen 16.45% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical GNRC News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Generac Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNRC); 21/03/2018 – Generac at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 14/05/2018 – Edgepoint Adds Middleby, Exits Microsemi, Cuts Generac: 13F; 14/03/2018 – Generac Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 21; 08/05/2018 – New CO-SENSE Carbon Monoxide Sensing and Shutdown Technology Improves Safety of Portable Generators; 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q EBITDA $70.2M; 02/05/2018 – Generac Raises 2018 Net Sales Outlook to Improve 6%-8% Over the Prior Year; 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 04/05/2018 – For Hurricane Preparedness Week, Generac Reminds All to Prepare Early; 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q EPS 42c

Factory Mutual Insurance Company decreased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 6.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Factory Mutual Insurance Company sold 97,100 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 12.19%. The Factory Mutual Insurance Company holds 1.42M shares with $278.40M value, down from 1.51 million last quarter. Apple Inc now has $925.92 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $201.24. About 18.18 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: LG struggling to meet Apple’s OLED display demand – report; 19/03/2018 – TOKYO — Chinese memory chip manufacturers pose no serious threat yet to established players, Micron Technology CEO Sanjay Mehrotra said, citing high barriers to entry for aspiring global suppliers; 10/04/2018 – Ams AG Is Biggest Winner in Apple’s 3-D Sensing, Says Bernstein — Barron’s Blog; 14/05/2018 – TIAA-CREF Adds Aptiv, Exits Baidu, Cuts Apple: 13F; 31/05/2018 – Xiaomi, bound for IPO, woos fans (and investors) at glitzy launch; 26/03/2018 – DSS Wins Appeal; Federal Circuit Reverses PTAB Ruling Finding Patent Claims lnvalid Allowing DSS Patent Infringement Claims Against Apple to Proceed in Court; 27/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O SAYS NEW LOWER PRICED IPAD WILL SUPPORT APPLE PENCIL ACCESSORY – EXEC; 28/03/2018 – APPLE INC – NEW COLLABORATION WITH CHICAGO PUBLIC SCHOOLS AND NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY TO OFFER FREE PROFESSIONAL LEARNING TO TEACHERS ACROSS CHICAGO; 25/03/2018 – The Week Ahead: Apple Unveils Education Product and S.U.V.s Take the Stage at New York Auto Show; 24/05/2018 – Apple Wins $539 Million From Samsung in Damages Retrial

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.06 million activity. Shares for $1.06 million were sold by Jagdfeld Aaron on Friday, February 1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 22 investors sold GNRC shares while 87 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 56.33 million shares or 1.69% less from 57.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Affinity Inv Advsr Limited Company holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) for 8,875 shares. Bowling Port Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.2% in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 220,290 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Paloma Mngmt Comm owns 15,499 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Mairs And Pwr holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) for 678,832 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada accumulated 408,268 shares. Boston Advsr Limited reported 60,688 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. James Inv, a Ohio-based fund reported 46,264 shares. Dupont Capital Management stated it has 20,147 shares. Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa accumulated 302,251 shares. Voya Inv Limited Liability Corp holds 0.09% or 761,700 shares. Captrust Fincl Advisors owns 224 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 3,424 shares. Rathbone Brothers Pcl reported 14,600 shares. Barclays Pcl stated it has 30,871 shares.

Bernzott Capital Advisors increased Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) stake by 6,765 shares to 894,819 valued at $41.73M in 2019Q1. It also upped Artisan Partners (NYSE:APAM) stake by 14,600 shares and now owns 833,301 shares. Michaels (NASDAQ:MIK) was raised too.

Analysts await Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 2.70% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.11 per share. GNRC’s profit will be $67.28M for 16.30 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Generac Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.68% EPS growth.

More notable recent Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Impressed By Generac Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE:GNRC) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Dropped The Ball On Generac Holdings (GNRC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 1, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About AMC Networks Inc (AMCX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Apple, Carnival, Generac, Lyft, Six Flags, Square, Tecnoglass, Yum Brands, Western Digital, Zoetis and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Generac Holdings (NYSE:GNRC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Generac Holdings has $8600 highest and $7000 lowest target. $78’s average target is 10.78% above currents $70.41 stock price. Generac Holdings had 5 analyst reports since February 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Wednesday, February 6 by William Blair. Robert W. Baird upgraded Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) rating on Monday, July 1. Robert W. Baird has “Outperform” rating and $8600 target. Northcoast upgraded Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) rating on Friday, May 3. Northcoast has “Buy” rating and $7000 target.

Among 28 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 61% are positive. Apple had 72 analyst reports since January 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Wednesday, May 1. The rating was upgraded by Needham on Thursday, March 21 to “Strong Buy”. Nomura maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $170 target in Wednesday, January 30 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, June 19 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, January 30 by Citigroup. BTIG Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 25 report. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $185 target in Wednesday, January 30 report. Goldman Sachs maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Tuesday, March 26 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Wedbush on Thursday, March 21 with “Outperform”. Daiwa Securities maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Tuesday, March 26. Daiwa Securities has “Buy” rating and $229 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Savings Bank Of Newtown holds 2.63% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 50,460 shares. Investec Asset Mngmt North America owns 22,575 shares or 0.41% of their US portfolio. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Ltd Liability Com accumulated 72,414 shares. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Minneapolis Mngmt Grp Limited Liability Company reported 5,809 shares. Nichols Pratt Advisers Llp Ma invested 3.48% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). King Luther Mngmt reported 2.00M shares. Rench Wealth Mgmt Incorporated has invested 4.98% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Guyasuta Invest Advsr Inc holds 21,600 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Shamrock Asset Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma reported 1.55% stake. Redmond Asset Llc reported 13,233 shares. Staley Capital Advisers Inc owns 42,074 shares. Ckw Financial Grp invested in 2,486 shares. Halsey Assocs Incorporated Ct holds 136,657 shares or 4.26% of its portfolio.

Factory Mutual Insurance Company increased Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) stake by 1,700 shares to 666,600 valued at $136.79M in 2019Q1. It also upped Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) stake by 162,500 shares and now owns 996,388 shares. Vanguard World Fds (VPU) was raised too.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “This Analyst Has an Opinion on Apple (AAPL): Ignore It – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Apple (AAPL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apple: The Worst Case Scenario – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Apple’s Stock Falls On Analyst Downgrade – Benzinga” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Apple Revamps MacBook Lineup Ahead of Back-to-School Shopping Season – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 09, 2019.