Factory Mutual Insurance Company Lifted Its Cvs Health (CVS) Stake; Chilton Investment Co Stake in Service Intl (SCI) Has Lifted by $1.22 Million as Market Value Rose

Factory Mutual Insurance Company increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 19.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Factory Mutual Insurance Company bought 162,500 shares as the company's stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 996,388 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.95 million, up from 833,888 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $62.23. About 6.94 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Chilton Investment Co Llc increased its stake in Service Corp Intl (SCI) by 41.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Investment Co Llc bought 30,395 shares as the company's stock rose 11.56% . The hedge fund held 102,991 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.14 million, up from 72,596 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Service Corp Intl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $46.73. About 436,380 shares traded. Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) has risen 24.40% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500.

Chilton Investment Co Llc, which manages about $5.22 billion and $2.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 48,606 shares to 784,242 shares, valued at $79.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 36,574 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.98 million shares, and cut its stake in Kemper Corp Del (NYSE:KMPR).

