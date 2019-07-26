Factory Mutual Insurance Company Lifted By $34.87 Million Its Merck & Co (MRK) Position; Panagora Asset Management Lifted By $21.60 Million Its Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Stake

Panagora Asset Management Inc increased Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) stake by 651.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Panagora Asset Management Inc acquired 52,675 shares as Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN)’s stock declined 25.78%. The Panagora Asset Management Inc holds 60,756 shares with $24.95M value, up from 8,081 last quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals now has $33.27B valuation. The stock decreased 3.26% or $10.21 during the last trading session, reaching $303.42. About 559,322 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 1.19% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 03/04/2018 – EMA TO REVIEW DUPIXENT® (DUPILUMAB) AS POTENTIAL TREATMENT FOR INADEQUATELY CONTROLLED MODERATE-TO-SEVERE ASTHMA; 15/05/2018 – Harris Associates Adds Regeneron, Exits Infosys, Cuts GE: 13F; 19/03/2018 – REGENERON PHARMA-PHASE 3 TRIAL EVALUATING EYLEA INJECTION IN MODERATELY SEVERE TO SEVERE NON-PROLIFERATIVE DIABETIC RETINOPATHY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 21/05/2018 – CORRECT: REGENERON, SANOFI REPORT POSITIVE DUPIXENT RESULTS; 23/04/2018 – Regeneron Announces Upcoming Investor Conference Presentations; 16/05/2018 – Positive Phase 3 Trial of DUPIXENT® (dupilumab) in Adolescents with lnadequately Controlled Moderate-to-severe Atopic Dermatitis; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Plan to Cut Cholesterol Drug Price in Exchange for Wider Coverage; 16/05/2018 – Sanofi’s Dupixent Drug Meets Endpoints for Atopic Dermatitis Treatment; 21/03/2018 – Regeneron and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Announce Collaboration to Discover New Treatments for Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis; 19/03/2018 – NOVARTIS SAYS THE PATENT IN QUESTION DATES FROM 1997 AND IS CALLED ‘VECTOR FOR EXPRESSION OF A POLYPEPTIDE IN A MAMMALIAN CELL’

Factory Mutual Insurance Company increased Merck & Co Inc (MRK) stake by 50.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Factory Mutual Insurance Company acquired 430,500 shares as Merck & Co Inc (MRK)’s stock declined 1.86%. The Factory Mutual Insurance Company holds 1.28M shares with $104.06 million value, up from 846,436 last quarter. Merck & Co Inc now has $210.48B valuation. It closed at $81.75 lastly. It is down 29.94% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 21/03/2018 – MSD Animal Health Receives Positive Opinion from European Medicines Agency for BRAVECTO® Plus (fluralaner plus moxidectin) Spot-on Solution for Cats; 27/03/2018 – MERCK LTD MERK.NS – APPOINTS MILIND THATTE AS MD; 08/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE PROPOSES ANNUAL DIVIDEND OF 1.25 EUR/SHR; 22/03/2018 – Avadel Pharmaceuticals Announces Promotion of Gregory J. Divis to Chief Operating Officer; 24/05/2018 – Eisai And Merck Provide Update on Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for Lenvatinib in First-Line Unresectable Hepatocellular Carcinoma; 01/05/2018 – Merck 1Q EPS 27c; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC MEDICAL – PLANNED TRIAL WILL EVALUATE SAFETY, EFFICACY OF COMBINATION IN CERTAIN PATIENTS WITH INOPERABLE LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC TNBC; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio completes recruitment into first stage of Phase II NSCLC trial with selective AXL inhibitor bemcentinib combined with KEYTRUDA®; 15/05/2018 – Merck KGaA’s Warhorse Defies Logic by Getting Pricier With Age; 08/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA CEO SAYS STILL SEE MAVENCLAD PEAK SALES OF 500-700 MLN EUR EXCLUDING U.S

More notable recent Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Regeneron Pharma (REGN) and Amgen (AMGN) Could Rally on Recently Introduced Legislation – Piper Jaffray – StreetInsider.com” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: NVDA, BA, REGN – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: TTD, SHAK, REGN – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: NFLX, PEP, REGN – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had 14 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald on Thursday, March 7 with “Hold”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, June 21 by Cowen & Co. The stock of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Piper Jaffray. The stock of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Monday, March 18. The stock of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Guggenheim.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.83, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold REGN shares while 129 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 71.25 million shares or 7.86% less from 77.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $54.04 million activity. Sanofi sold $54.04 million worth of stock.

Panagora Asset Management Inc decreased S&P Global Inc stake by 294,098 shares to 100,656 valued at $21.19 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Onemain Holdings Inc stake by 104,016 shares and now owns 243,213 shares. Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD) was reduced too.

More notable recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Merck & Co., Inc.’s (NYSE:MRK) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Mizuho Securities Starts Merck (MRK) at Buy – StreetInsider.com” published on July 02, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “In one release, Merck states laying off 150 â€” and adding 400+ – Triangle Business Journal” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FDA OKs Merck’s triplet antibiotic – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Jobs! Gardasil maker to bring 425 jobs to Triangle region – Triangle Business Journal” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering Merck & Company (NYSE:MRK), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Merck & Company has $96 highest and $83 lowest target. $90.29’s average target is 10.45% above currents $81.75 stock price. Merck & Company had 18 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Tuesday, March 12. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Argus Research. The stock of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) earned “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, March 1. The rating was initiated by UBS on Monday, February 25 with “Buy”. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) rating on Friday, March 22. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Buy” rating and $95 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Monday, March 4. Bank of America maintained the shares of MRK in report on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. The company was initiated on Thursday, February 21 by Cantor Fitzgerald. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.

Factory Mutual Insurance Company decreased Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) stake by 158,800 shares to 538,700 valued at $25.32M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 195,000 shares and now owns 2.81 million shares. Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.