Factory Mutual Insurance Company Increases Position in Cvs Health (CVS); Medtronic (MDT) Stake Held by Westend Advisors Llc

Westend Advisors Llc increased its stake in Medtronic Inc. (MDT) by 2.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westend Advisors Llc bought 10,456 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.65% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 390,599 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.58B, up from 380,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westend Advisors Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $100. About 3.92M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 2.43% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 09/04/2018 – MDT GETS FDA APPROVAL TO START IDE TRIAL FOR SYMPLICITY SPYRAL; 01/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC CITES DBS AS THERAPY FOR PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES; 29/05/2018 – Medtronic to Participate in Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference; 10/04/2018 – Medtronic Expands Visualase(TM) MRI-Guided Laser Ablation System to European Markets with CE Mark Approval; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC MDT.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $5.14 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/03/2018 – Medtronic: Guardian Connect System Will Be Available in First Quarter of Company’s Fiscal Year 2019 (May-July 2018); 19/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC – RESULTS PRESENTED AT EUROPEAN HEART RHYTHM ASSOCIATION SCIENTIFIC SESSIONS 2018 IN BARCELONA; 16/05/2018 – Medtronic Begins U.S. Study of Drug-Eluting Stents to Evaluate Treatment of Bifurcation Lesions in Patients with Coronary Artery Disease; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic 4Q Restorative Therapies Rev $2.13B, Up 9%; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s: Stable Rating Outlook Reflects That Medtronic Will Have Improved Access to Overseas Cash Balances and Cash Flows

Factory Mutual Insurance Company increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 19.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Factory Mutual Insurance Company bought 162,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 996,388 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.95M, up from 833,888 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.68% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $57.97. About 28.81 million shares traded or 187.46% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500.

Westend Advisors Llc, which manages about $1064.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares U.S. Financial Srvcs (IYG) by 59,289 shares to 110,174 shares, valued at $13.75B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV) by 6,529 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell 3000 Etf (IWV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancshares Of The West reported 9,747 shares stake. Ancora Limited Liability holds 0.42% or 110,639 shares. Quantbot Limited Partnership invested in 0.91% or 105,307 shares. Snyder Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 0.15% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 35,297 shares. Welch Gp Lc accumulated 1,836 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Burney reported 11,331 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Ww Invsts holds 2.09M shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Martin Inv Management has 0.09% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 3,662 shares. Wms Partners Limited Com holds 2,719 shares. Cornerstone Advisors owns 19,000 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Dsc Lp holds 0.05% or 2,912 shares in its portfolio. Hyman Charles D accumulated 0.02% or 2,265 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Company has 1.16M shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 54,690 were accumulated by Cubic Asset Lc. Zeke Capital Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.37% or 43,232 shares.

Factory Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $8.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 34,700 shares to 337,600 shares, valued at $65.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 91,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,100 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 1 sale for $9.06 million activity. 2,000 CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares with value of $105,600 were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J. Shares for $10.73 million were sold by MERLO LARRY J on Friday, February 1. $198,769 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO on Friday, March 1. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $531,800 was made by BROWN C DAVID II on Monday, March 11.