Factory Mutual Insurance Company Increases Holding in Walmart (WMT); As Trex Co (TREX) Shares Rose, Shareholder Legal & General Group Plc Lowered by $4.49 Million Its Position

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its stake in Trex Co Inc (TREX) by 52.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legal & General Group Plc sold 73,645 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.20% . The institutional investor held 65,535 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.03M, down from 139,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legal & General Group Plc who had been investing in Trex Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.75% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $81.68. About 563,833 shares traded. Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) has risen 27.52% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TREX News: 12/03/2018 – Trex Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 19-20; 07/05/2018 – TREX 1Q EPS $1.25; 07/05/2018 – Trex Co 1Q EPS $1.25; 07/05/2018 – Trex Co 1Q Net $37.1M; 04/05/2018 – Trex Company Announces Plastic Film Recycling Challenge Winners; 28/03/2018 – Trex at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – DJ Trex Company Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TREX)

Factory Mutual Insurance Company increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 6.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Factory Mutual Insurance Company bought 41,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 673,792 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.69M, up from 631,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $305.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $106.85. About 6.06M shares traded or 4.70% up from the average. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 26/04/2018 – WAL MART DE MEXICO SAB DE CV WALMEX.MX : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 6 PCT TO MXN 53; 29/03/2018 – Carl O’Donnell: Walmart discussing closer ties with Humana, including possible acquisition; 22/03/2018 – Sharecare CEO Jeff Arnold to Interview Walmart’s David Hoke at The Conference Board’s Employee Health Care Conference in Sa; 19/03/2018 – New York Metro Superlawyer Lynda J. Grant Investigates Walmart for Securities Fraud; 20/04/2018 – WALMART – KEVIN SYSTROM WILL NOT STAND FOR RE-ELECTION TO BOARD; 09/05/2018 – Walmart to buy controlling stake in India’s Flipkart for $16 bln; 15/05/2018 – FOCUS-A bid to save $300 million at HCR ManorCare, and disrupt U.S. healthcare; 05/04/2018 – BlackRock to Strip Walmart, Other Firearm Sellers From Its ESG Funds — Barron’s Blog; 02/04/2018 – Walmart Is Said to Be in Takeover Talks With Pharmacy Startup; 09/05/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Walmart Buys Flipkart, Flying Cars in L.A

Legal & General Group Plc, which manages about $175.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aes Corp (NYSE:AES) by 552,506 shares to 4.14 million shares, valued at $74.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1.51 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 9.01 million shares, and has risen its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG).

Factory Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $8.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 325,389 shares to 365,911 shares, valued at $41.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 257,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 677,200 shares, and cut its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST).

