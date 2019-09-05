Factory Mutual Insurance Company Increased Stake in Walmart (WMT) as Shares Rose; As Grupo Televisa Sa (TV) Share Value Declined, Fpr Partners Upped Its Stake

Factory Mutual Insurance Company increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 6.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Factory Mutual Insurance Company bought 41,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 673,792 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.69 million, up from 631,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $333.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $116.98. About 885,351 shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 05/03/2018 – Walmart Unveils New Meal Kits; 28/04/2018 – BRITAIN’S SAINSBURY’S SBRY.L IN ADVANCED TALKS TO COMBINE WITH WALMART’S WMT.N ASDA – SOURCE WITH KNOWLEDGE OF THE SITUATION; 09/05/2018 – Amazon to let customers install tires at Sears stores; 20/04/2018 – BRITAIN’S G4S U.S. CASH SOLUTIONS GROWING FASTER THAN ANY OTHER BUSINESS LINE, MARGINS HIGHER THAN GROUP AVERAGE -CEO; 06/04/2018 – Britain’s sugar tax on soft drinks comes into effect; 24/04/2018 – Fin24: Walmart close to $12bn-plus deal for Naspers-linked Flipkart; 12/04/2018 – WALMART WMT.N LIKELY TO REACH A DEAL TO BUY MAJORITY STAKE IN INDIAN E-COMMERCE FIRM FLIPKART BY END-JUNE; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-Walmart may rope in Alphabet for India’s Flipkart’s acquisition plan – Economic Times; 16/03/2018 – A former Walmart executive’s lawsuit claims the retailer has been inflating e-commerce growth numbers:; 12/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: Walmart close to buying majority of India’s Flipkart, deal likely by end-June

Fpr Partners Llc increased its stake in Grupo Televisa Sa (TV) by 40.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fpr Partners Llc bought 7.08M shares as the company’s stock declined 4.80% . The hedge fund held 24.64M shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $272.48 million, up from 17.55 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fpr Partners Llc who had been investing in Grupo Televisa Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.24B market cap company. The stock increased 2.49% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $9.07. About 65,901 shares traded. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) has declined 52.54% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.54% the S&P500. Some Historical TV News: 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Shareholders and a Lead; 26/04/2018 – TELEVISA 1Q OPER INCOME MXN3.62B; 26/04/2018 – TELEVISA 1Q AD REV. MXN4.27B; 26/04/2018 – TELEVISA 1Q NET INCOME MXN677.6M, EST. MXN1.58B; 20/03/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Shareholder Class Action Filed Against Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. – TV; 29/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Televisa’s MXN4.5 Billion Global Depositary Notes ‘BBB+’; 26/04/2018 – TELEVISA 1Q REV. MXN22.81B, EST. MXN23.22B; 25/05/2018 – MEXICO ECONOMY MIN. ILDEFONSO GUAJARDO SPEAKS TO TELEVISA; 26/04/2018 – Mexican broadcaster Televisa quarterly profit drops 43 pct; 27/04/2018 – Televisa May Spin Off Cable Unit as Part of Strategic Review

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Birmingham Cap Mngmt Al accumulated 8,770 shares. 2.21M were accumulated by Jennison Associate Limited Co. Fmr Lc holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 24.07M shares. 12.32M were reported by Wellington Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership. 77,905 were reported by Ashfield Cap Ltd. C M Bidwell Ltd reported 345 shares stake. Gardner Russo & Gardner Ltd Liability Co reported 4,940 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 0.44% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 339,446 shares. Family owns 1.18% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 28,078 shares. Rhode Island-based Richard C Young & Ltd has invested 1.05% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Pennsylvania reported 0.73% stake. Asset Management Gp stated it has 0.34% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Crossvault Mngmt Lc reported 25,074 shares. Stephens Ar stated it has 346,732 shares. Clean Yield Gp holds 0.18% or 4,638 shares in its portfolio.

Factory Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $8.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 1.28 million shares to 4.19 million shares, valued at $121.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 1.44 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.18M shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Fpr Partners Llc, which manages about $3.41B and $4.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (NYSE:WBC) by 3.10 million shares to 884,828 shares, valued at $116.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 386,460 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.03 million shares, and cut its stake in Viasat Inc (NASDAQ:VSAT).