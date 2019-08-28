Factory Mutual Insurance Company Increased Its Sunopta (STKL) Position; Costco Wholesale (COST) Holder Monetary Management Group Has Increased Its Position by $611,050 as Stock Value Rose

Factory Mutual Insurance Company increased its stake in Sunopta Inc (STKL) by 18.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Factory Mutual Insurance Company bought 405,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.15% . The institutional investor held 2.58 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.17 million, up from 2.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Sunopta Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $205.41M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $2.34. About 313,373 shares traded. SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) has declined 65.24% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.24% the S&P500.

Monetary Management Group Inc increased its stake in Costco Wholesale (COST) by 187.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monetary Management Group Inc bought 2,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 3,875 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $938,000, up from 1,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc who had been investing in Costco Wholesale for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.00% or $13.92 during the last trading session, reaching $292.38. About 5.18 million shares traded or 183.52% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 19/04/2018 – EnWave Receives First Repeat Costco Order from Pacific Northwest Division for Moon Cheese; 08/03/2018 – Costco’s Squeeze on Suppliers Signifies Pain for P&G, Nestle; 16/05/2018 – As Skin-Baring Season Dawns, SeroVital’s hGH Booster Becomes Easier to Find Through National Costco Distribution; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO SAYS U.S. MEMBERSHIP RENEWAL RATE RISES TO 90.1% IN 2Q; 30/05/2018 – Costco Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for Jun. 7; 06/04/2018 – China trade dispute could slam U.S. retailers; 24/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corp Announces an Increase in Its Qtrly Cash Div; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO SAYS SALES BENEFIT FROM SAM’S CLUB CLOSURES IS `SMALL’; 18/05/2018 – Children’s National Dedicates Costco Wholesale Atrium in Recognition of 30-Year Partnership; 25/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Week Ahead: Looking for improvement in job growth nationwide as well as business at Costco

Monetary Management Group Inc, which manages about $313.72 million and $252.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dow Dupont Inc Com by 23,580 shares to 6,447 shares, valued at $344,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 17,042 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,479 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $727,935 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.62 in 2018Q4.

Factory Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $8.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 69,400 shares to 1.05M shares, valued at $108.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 1.44M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.18 million shares, and cut its stake in Hess Corp (NYSE:HES).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 13 buys, and 0 sales for $1.23 million activity. Another trade for 6,000 shares valued at $19,402 was bought by Briffett Derek. Shares for $18,473 were bought by Duchscher Robert. Ennen Joseph bought $199,000 worth of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) on Thursday, May 30. HOUDE LOVAS KATRINA had bought 43,100 shares worth $148,264 on Wednesday, March 6. Another trade for 75,360 shares valued at $156,952 was made by Hollis Richard Dean on Friday, August 9. The insider Miketa George bought 243,689 shares worth $662,225.

