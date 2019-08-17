Factory Mutual Insurance Company Holds Stake in Gilead Sciences (GILD); Chesapeake Asset Management Has Cut Jacobs Engr Group (JEC) Position by $1.09 Million; Share Price Rose

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (JEC) by 38.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc sold 14,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.34% . The hedge fund held 23,422 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.76 million, down from 38,017 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Jacobs Engr Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.31B market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $83.48. About 693,787 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 04/04/2018 – Jennifer Jacobs: Scoop: Here are details from Trump’s dinner with Safra Catz and Peter Thiel last night. The big govt contra; 11/04/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP – CONTRACT EXTENSION IS 2-YR OPTION WITH POTENTIAL VALUE OF $437.5 MLN, BRINGING TOTAL VALUE OF CONTRACT TO $1.46 BLN; 30/05/2018 – Jacobs Secures Smart City Services Contract from Delhi Mumbai Industrial Corridor Development Corporation Limited; 15/03/2018 – REFILE-Former Qualcomm chairman Jacobs seeking funds to buy out the chipmaker -FT; 12/04/2018 – Alex Sherman: The fact that Jacobs has gone to ARM to help acquire Qualcomm, according to people familiar with the matter, is; 08/05/2018 – JACOBS 2Q REV. $3.94B, EST. $3.64B; 22/03/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP – AWARDED CONTRACT FOR A PRE-FEASIBILITY STUDY, WITH OPTION OF PROCEEDING TO DETAILED FEASIBILITY STUDY, FOR KPC, UNITS; 16/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Qualcomm discussing Jacobs leaving board of directors; 11/04/2018 – JACOBS GETS CONTRACT EXTENSION AT NASA JOHNSON SPACE CENTER; 02/04/2018 – RESONANT – WILL ALSO NOMINATE AS INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS JACK JACOBS, RETIRED COLONEL UNITED STATES ARMY & JOSH JACOBS, EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF THE MAVEN

Factory Mutual Insurance Company increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 66.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Factory Mutual Insurance Company bought 372,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 930,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.99M, up from 557,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $63.14. About 5.64M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC – VIIV HEALTHCARE ANNOUNCES POSITIVE NEW DOLUTEGRAVIR DATA FOR TREATMENT OF PEOPLE LIVING WITH HIV CO-INFECTED WITH TUBERCULOSIS; 27/04/2018 – European CHMP Adopts Positive Opinion for Gilead’s Biktarvy(R) (Bictegravir, Emtricitabine, Tenofovir Alafenamide); 18/04/2018 – ASTELLAS PHARMA INC – ASSET TRANSFER WAS COMPLETED ON APRIL 12, 2018; 23/04/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls For 3rd Wk, Mavyret Declines: Hep-C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Gilead Sciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GILD); 09/05/2018 – Harish Manwani Joins Gilead Sciences’ Board of Directors; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD STILL SEES FY PRODUCT SALES $20.00B TO $21.00B; 16/04/2018 – GILD: NEW: SCOTUS asks the solicitor general to weigh in on a False Claims Act petition (Gilead Sciences Inc. v. U.S. es rel. Campie, No. 17-936). The materiality issue raised in that case could affect a related retaliation claim brought by the employee; 30/04/2018 – GILEAD & VERILY REPORT SCIENTIFIC PACT; 09/05/2018 – Gilead Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16

Factory Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $8.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Plc by 303,000 shares to 379,500 shares, valued at $57.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 389,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 421,600 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Weiss Asset Mgmt LP has 0.02% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 3,146 shares. Massachusetts-based Bogle Mngmt Ltd Partnership De has invested 0.97% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Meiji Yasuda Asset Limited accumulated 56,085 shares. The Texas-based Rench Wealth has invested 1.4% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Castleark Management Ltd Liability Com accumulated 8,850 shares. Hartford Mngmt Communications reported 0.33% stake. Forte Llc Adv owns 0.73% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 31,142 shares. Axa reported 0.42% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Sg Americas Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.02% or 31,461 shares. Tdam Usa Inc holds 22,971 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. 6,390 are held by S&Co. 111,126 are held by Conning Inc. 480,000 are held by Sphera Funds Mngmt Limited. James Inv Rech Inc owns 400 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Rodgers Brothers Inc stated it has 0.38% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 41 investors sold JEC shares while 180 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 118.53 million shares or 2.16% less from 121.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.01% or 34,600 shares in its portfolio. Skylands Ltd Liability Corp holds 15,550 shares. Shufro Rose And Company Ltd Liability invested in 30,930 shares. Element Lc has 15,139 shares. Natl Bank Of America Corp De owns 1.26M shares. 26,110 are owned by Southeast Asset. Hightower Advsrs, a Illinois-based fund reported 6,480 shares. The Minnesota-based Us Bankshares De has invested 0.02% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). 621,088 were accumulated by Sterling Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Nomura Asset Management Commerce Limited stated it has 41,025 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 12 shares. Moreover, Hl Svcs Limited has 0.07% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Aviance Cap Management Ltd Company accumulated 0% or 305 shares. Moreover, Endurance Wealth has 0.88% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). 24,341 were accumulated by Utah Retirement.