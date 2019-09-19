Factory Mutual Insurance Company Holding in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Increased by $730,300; As Radian Group (RDN) Market Valuation Declined, Bowling Portfolio Management Lowered Position by $341,924

Factory Mutual Insurance Company increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 0.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Factory Mutual Insurance Company bought 6,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 1.06 million shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $115.71M, up from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $305.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $121.9. About 3.23 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 14/03/2018 – OBJ LTD OBJ.AX – REGAINS RIGHTS TO SUB-CATEGORIES IN AMENDED AGREEMENT WITH PROCTER & GAMBLE; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY GROOMING SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES DECREASED THREE PERCENT; 03/04/2018 – CNBC: Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price; 19/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS GLOBAL CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS TO PROCTER & GAMBLE FOR ABOUT 3.4 BLN EUROS IN CASH; 20/04/2018 – P&G PG.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $82 FROM $90; 27/03/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Press release: Partners Group launches PG LIFE, an investment strategy focused on the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals; 19/04/2018 – P&G Slogs Through ‘Difficult’ Markets for Sales Growth; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SAYS RETAILERS ARE STILL REDUCING INVENTORY LEVELS; 20/04/2018 – P&G’s vitamin boost could signal more to come; 04/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Will P&G buy the Pfizer consumer unit? China looks to boost generic production

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc decreased its stake in Radian Group Inc (RDN) by 13.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc sold 15,542 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.80% . The institutional investor held 95,879 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.19 million, down from 111,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc who had been investing in Radian Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.83B market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $23.78. About 1.16 million shares traded. Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) has risen 20.70% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.70% the S&P500. Some Historical RDN News: 07/05/2018 – Radian Announces Updated Pricing for MI Business; 28/03/2018 – RADIAN GROUP INC – NO OTHER TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE ANNOUNCED; 26/04/2018 – Radian Group 1Q EPS 52c; 10/05/2018 – Radian Group Completes Previously Announced $50M Shr Repurchase Program in Advance of Its July 31, 2018, Expiration Date; 07/03/2018 Radian Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Radian Group 1Q Rev $291.6M; 26/04/2018 – Radian Group 1Q Adj EPS 59c; 28/03/2018 – RADIAN GROUP INC – ENTITLE DIRECT WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE UNDER ITS CURRENT BRAND; 15/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Stay out of Radian because housing is slowing; 10/04/2018 – RADIAN GROUP INC RDN.N : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 19 investors sold RDN shares while 91 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 183.31 million shares or 2.36% less from 187.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Victory Cap Mngmt owns 1.37M shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) for 656,651 shares. Macquarie Gp reported 83,500 shares stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0% in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) or 4,944 shares. Nordea Investment Management Ab has invested 0.01% in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN). Clearbridge Investments Lc has invested 0.01% in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN). Institute For Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 20,158 shares or 0.1% of the stock. 2.32M were accumulated by Bruni J V And Co Co. United Svcs Automobile Association stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Lc owns 16,117 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership reported 0.02% in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN). Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership reported 287,920 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 376,659 are held by Legal And General Grp Public Limited Liability. D E Shaw And reported 47,044 shares stake. California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.01% in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN).

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc, which manages about $492.89 million and $611.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tegna by 114,528 shares to 126,971 shares, valued at $1.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6,125 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,308 shares, and has risen its stake in First Bancorp N C (NASDAQ:FBNC).

Analysts await Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.71 per share. RDN’s profit will be $144.33 million for 8.37 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Radian Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.25% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boyd Watterson Asset Limited Liability Oh accumulated 19,759 shares or 1.48% of the stock. Moreover, Pineno Levin Ford Asset Management has 0.34% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Lakeview Cap Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.63% or 9,933 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Security Bankshares Of Sioux City Iowa Ia has 0.29% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Regent Mgmt Limited stated it has 58,076 shares. Gardner Russo And Gardner Limited has 39,278 shares. Northstar Inv Advsrs Limited Co invested 0.46% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Nippon Life Global Investors Americas stated it has 1.2% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi accumulated 0.26% or 339,532 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Company holds 0.77% or 42,616 shares in its portfolio. Girard Prtnrs, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 22,973 shares. Putnam Fl Inv Mgmt Co invested 0.69% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Savant Capital Ltd Llc invested 0.88% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Texas Yale stated it has 0.36% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Cetera Advsr invested in 0.44% or 90,359 shares.

Factory Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $8.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 143,000 shares to 1.48M shares, valued at $84.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 122,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 937,500 shares, and cut its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).