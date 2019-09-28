Factory Mutual Insurance Company Holding in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Has Upped by $730,300 as Stock Price Rose; Exane Derivatives Has Boosted Its Tenaris Adr (TS) Holding by $6.18 Million

Factory Mutual Insurance Company increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 0.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Factory Mutual Insurance Company bought 6,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 1.06 million shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $115.71 million, up from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $311.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $124.57. About 5.30M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 07/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Ad agencies WPP, Publicis hit by P&G spending cut; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Pricing 2% Negative Impac; 03/04/2018 – 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards® Honors Hillstone Networks with Three Awarded; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Adj EPS $1.00; 17/04/2018 – 13D: TRIAN’S JOSH FRANK SAYS STILL `EARLY DAYS’ WITH P&G; 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT HEALTHCARE PACT; 23/05/2018 – Always® Commemorates Menstrual Hygiene Day by Donating an Additional One Million Period Products in the U.S., as Part of Ongoing Efforts to Improve Access to Menstrual Care; 22/05/2018 – P&G PG.N – P&G EXPECTS THAT IT WILL PAY APPROXIMATELY $1.40 BLN TO PURCHASE THOSE SECURITIES THAT ARE ACCEPTED IN TENDER OFFER; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Maintains Sees FY Organic Sales Growth 2%-3%; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL – WILL MERGE ITS OTC INTERESTS RETURNING FROM PGT WITH A PORTFOLIO OF OTC ASSETS ACQUIRED IN 2016 VIA ACTAVIS ACQUISITION

Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Tenaris Adr (TS) by 71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exane Derivatives bought 235 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.82% . The institutional investor held 566 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.89M, up from 331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exane Derivatives who had been investing in Tenaris Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.29% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $21.33. About 3.52M shares traded or 31.62% up from the average. Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) has declined 31.47% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.47% the S&P500. Some Historical TS News: 28/03/2018 – Tenaris Files Annual Report 2017 and Convenes Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Extraordinary General Meeting of Share; 28/03/2018 – Tenaris Files Annual Report 2017 and Convenes Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders; 26/04/2018 – TENARIS TENR.Ml – QTRLY EARNINGS PER ADS $0.40; 26/04/2018 – Tenaris: Effect of U.S. Steel Tariffs Unclea; 02/05/2018 – Shareholders approve all resolutions on the agendas of Tenaris’s Annual General Meeting and Extraordinary General Meeting; 18/05/2018 – TKC METALS CORP T.PS – FY GROSS REVENUE 363.6 MLN PESOS VS 272.4 MLN PESOS; 26/04/2018 – TENARIS TENR.Ml – QTRLY NET SALES $1866 MLN VS $1154 MLN; 16/03/2018 TENARIS TS.N : UBS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 26/04/2018 – TENARIS TENR.Ml – FULL EXTENT OF US SECTION 232 TARIFFS ON STEEL IMPORTS IS STILL UNCLEAR; 05/04/2018 – Tenaris Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Exane Derivatives, which manages about $570.52B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Jp Morgan (EMB) by 2,803 shares to 5,149 shares, valued at $583.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) by 259 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 235 shares, and cut its stake in Lululemon (NASDAQ:LULU).

More notable recent Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “17 Energy Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on September 27, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Tenaris Announces 2019 Second Quarter Results NYSE:TS – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “7 Energy Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “7 Energy Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Tenaris Announces 2019 First Quarter Results NYSE:TS – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Perigon Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 14,555 shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. Woodmont Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Company invested in 1.79% or 66,041 shares. Modera Wealth Limited Liability accumulated 11,469 shares. Keating Invest Counselors holds 50,710 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Inc Va holds 12,570 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Trustmark Savings Bank Department has invested 0.87% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Gw Henssler & Assoc holds 1.63% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 164,311 shares. Allsquare Wealth Lc invested in 1,591 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Tortoise Invest Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 2,689 shares. Clarkston Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1.88% or 502,149 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Limited invested in 135,844 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Company reported 0.77% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 6.18M shares. Windsor Capital Mgmt Ltd accumulated 13,122 shares. 96,058 were accumulated by Ledyard Fincl Bank.