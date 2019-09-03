Factory Mutual Insurance Company Has Upped Stake in Altria Group (MO); Apple (AAPL) Holder Clark Estates Has Boosted Position by $5.86 Million

Clark Estates Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 90.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Estates Inc bought 30,984 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 65,400 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.42M, up from 34,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Estates Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $912.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $3.73 during the last trading session, reaching $205.01. About 11.29 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan Adds Aptiv, Cuts Apple, Buys More Medtronic: 13F; 16/05/2018 – VOIP-PAL.COM INC – CO CONTINUES TO AWAIT PTAB’S DECISION REGARDING APPLE’S POST-JUDGMENT CHALLENGE TO VOIP-PAL’S VICTORY IN IPR’S FILED BY APPLE; 29/05/2018 – Shelf Life of Apple Juice Concentrate to Sustain Apple Juice Sales, Preventing Decline of Global Apple Juice Market Through; 22/05/2018 – APPLE ANNOUNCES JUNE 4 WWDC KEYNOTE; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft’s laptop gains an edge over Apple MacBook for business users; 03/04/2018 – APPLE – AS PART OF CO’S COMMITMENT TO ELIMINATING PAY DISPARITIES FROM FIRST DAY AT APPLE, WILL STOP ASKING CANDIDATES ABOUT THEIR SALARY HISTORY; 24/05/2018 – U.S. JURY ISSUES APPLE-SAMSUNG VERDICT IN SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA; 11/05/2018 – Harvard Endowment Goes All-In on Apple, Microsoft and Google; 27/03/2018 – Apple Rolls Out Schoolwork Service, Education App Upgrades; 27/03/2018 – Apple Watch redesign with larger display coming in 2018, top Apple analyst reportedly predicts

Factory Mutual Insurance Company increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 8.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Factory Mutual Insurance Company bought 90,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 1.14 million shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.99 million, up from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $43.84. About 3.60M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC MO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.00, REV VIEW $19.64 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – Altria Group, Inc. Announces New Structure to Accelerate Its Innovation Aspiration; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Sees Altria as Well-Positioned Through Its Licensing Agreement With Philip Morris; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: FDA PMTA APPLICATION COULD COME AT ANY TIME; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Marlboro Retail Share 43.2%; 15/03/2018 – FDA seeks research, public input in fresh move to curb nicotine addiction; 17/05/2018 – Altria Expands $1 Billion Share-Repurchase Program to $2 Billio; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: EXPECT VOLUMES TO IMPROVE IN THE BACK HALF OF ’18; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: GERALD BALILES RETIRING FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Altria’s IDR at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lvw Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 51,422 shares or 2.6% of its portfolio. Bowen Hanes reported 2.27% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Grimes & Incorporated, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 123,685 shares. Grandfield And Dodd Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 27,634 shares or 0.55% of the stock. Mai Capital Management has 207,060 shares for 2.01% of their portfolio. Koshinski Asset Management invested in 0% or 46,631 shares. Fil Ltd, a Bermuda-based fund reported 3.47 million shares. Moreover, Westfield Co Limited Partnership has 2.78% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1.92M shares. Verus holds 0.31% or 4,583 shares. Northeast Investment Mngmt accumulated 4.19% or 262,829 shares. 11.73 million were accumulated by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. Old Dominion Capital Mgmt holds 10,572 shares. 55,238 are owned by South Texas Money Mgmt. Barton Invest Management has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 28,006 are owned by Chemung Canal Trust Com.

Clark Estates Inc, which manages about $645.69M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 1,000 shares to 26,000 shares, valued at $30.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Owens Ill Inc (NYSE:OI) by 700,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 300,000 shares, and cut its stake in Graham Hldgs Co (NYSE:GHC).

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/28/2019: DPW, ADSK, HPE, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Apple Analyst Says It Remains ‘Difficult To Handicap’ New Tariffs – Benzinga” published on September 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Monday Apple Rumors: Apple Terminates iPhone Walkie-Talkie Feature – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: S&P 500, AAPL, CBS, VIAB – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market Today: When Apple Will Show Off its New iPhone – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Factory Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $8.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 47,300 shares to 85,800 shares, valued at $30.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 1.28 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.19 million shares, and cut its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hayek Kallen Investment Mngmt stated it has 1.83% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). The New York-based Boyar Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.2% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). 19,310 were reported by Brown Advisory Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company. Moreover, Palisades Hudson Asset Mgmt Lp has 0.21% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 5,722 shares. Public Sector Pension Investment Board holds 156,492 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Maryland Capital Mgmt holds 24,375 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. James Investment Rech Inc invested in 0% or 746 shares. Cetera Advisor Networks Limited Company owns 88,851 shares. Monetary Mgmt accumulated 29,226 shares. Hyman Charles D, a Florida-based fund reported 160,244 shares. First Hawaiian Bank accumulated 41,043 shares. Us Bancorporation De owns 1.21 million shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Timber Creek Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com invested 0.06% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Marco Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.12% or 11,448 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh stated it has 71,759 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Analyst: Cronos-Redwood Deal ‘Just The Tip Of The Iceberg’ – Benzinga” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks – U.S. Futures Flat as 30-Year Bond Inverts – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Altria Raises Its Dividend Right On Schedule – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Morgan Stanley Upgrades Altria On Better Price – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Altria Group: Demographics Are Destiny – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.