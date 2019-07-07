Factory Mutual Insurance Company Has Upped Its Nike (NKE) Stake by $10.47 Million; As Boeing Co/The (BA) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Roanoke Asset Management Lowered Its Position by $605,790

Roanoke Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Boeing Co/The (BA) by 5.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roanoke Asset Management Corp sold 1,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 27,236 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.39 million, down from 28,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Boeing Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $355.86. About 3.21 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 10/04/2018 – AIRBUS AIR.PA SUSPENDS STUDY ON ENHANCED ‘A320NEO-PLUS’ JET, FOCUSING INSTEAD ON CURRENT PRODUCTION CHALLENGES; 04/05/2018 – Boeing Says It’s Close to Fixing a Flaw Delaying KC-46 Tanker; 15/05/2018 – FRENCH GOVERNMENT SAYS WILL RESPECT INTERNATIONAL COMMITMENTS BY ADOPTING NEW MEASURES TO COMPLY WITH WTO RULING ON AIRBUS; 25/04/2018 – BOEING – REFLECTING STRENGTH OF CARGO MARKET, NOW PLAN TO INCREASE PRODUCTION RATE ON 767 PROGRAM FROM 2.5 TO 3 PER MONTH BEGINNING IN 2020; 22/03/2018 – BOEING IS NOT APPEALING CASE AGAINST BOMBARDIER AT U.S. TRADE COURT – SPOKESMAN; 18/05/2018 – IAG CEO SAYS ALSO IN TALKS WITH BOEING BA.N FOR ADDITIONAL 777-30ER PLANES, OR COULD LEASE SECOND HAND ONES; 08/05/2018 – MNUCHIN SAYS TREASURY WILL BE CAREFUL IN CONSIDERING EFFECTS OF SANCTIONS ON INDUSTRIES; 20/03/2018 – BOEING’S TINSETH: STILL WORK TO DO TO CLOSE NMA BUSINESS CASE; 15/04/2018 – The National UAE: Boeing hits turbulence as Rolls-Royce engine woes accelerate; 16/03/2018 – Boeing Exceeded Targets Related to CEO Muilenburg’s Compensation, Resulting in 187% Performance Score

Factory Mutual Insurance Company increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 45.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Factory Mutual Insurance Company bought 123,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 393,700 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.52M, up from 270,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $136.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $86.82. About 6.44 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 24/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Fashion and sport brands clash in luxury sneakers race; 07/05/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Announces Rosemary St. Clair as new VP, GM of Global Women’s and Cesar Garcia as new VP, GM of Global Running; 22/03/2018 – Ackman’s Pershing Square Cashes Out of Nike Stake After Roughly 32% Gain –; 09/05/2018 – The Columbian: 5 more managers out as Nike purge continues; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTR-END INVENTORIES FOR NIKE, INC. WERE $5.4 BILLION, UP 9 PERCENT FROM FEBRUARY 28, 2017; 22/03/2018 – Nike revenue rises 6.5 pct on higher demand in international markets; 25/04/2018 – MEDIA-Nike’s Converse names Sophie Bambuck as its new chief marketing officer- AdAge; 16/04/2018 – Nike’s VP of diversity leaves amid efforts to reform workplace culture; 29/04/2018 – Finally, fed up, a group of women inside Nike’s Beaverton, Oregon headquarters started a small revolt; 25/04/2018 – Perry Ellis International, Inc. Announces Men’s Dress Shirt License for Manhattan Brand in Argentina

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. Another trade for 12,637 shares valued at $5.03M was made by McAllister Kevin G on Friday, February 8. $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by COLBERT THEODORE III on Monday, February 11. Shares for $10.50 million were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN. Smith Gregory D sold $7.83 million worth of stock or 19,500 shares. CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold 2,916 shares worth $1.20M.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “4 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: MU, BA, IBM – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing Portfolio Performs As Expected – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is AT&T Inc. (T) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “The Revolutionary Boeing 777X Jet Is Running Behind Schedule – The Motley Fool” published on June 08, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Korean Air Announces Intent to Acquire 30 787 Dreamliners – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02B for 49.15 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Hanson Mcclain has 0.07% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 3,937 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj reported 0.68% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Baystate Wealth Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 705 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Smart Portfolios Ltd reported 17 shares stake. Lee Danner & Bass has 1,865 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. The New York-based Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.25% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cambridge Fin Grp accumulated 17,084 shares or 0% of the stock. Everett Harris And Communication Ca, California-based fund reported 4,500 shares. Insight 2811 accumulated 2,680 shares. Dearborn Limited Liability Company owns 6,770 shares. Polaris Greystone Financial Gru Limited Liability Com holds 0.28% or 9,630 shares. 730 are held by Neumann Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company. Allsquare Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.34% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Benedict Finance Advsr Inc has 565 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 0.67% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Stifel Expects Nike (NKE) To Beat But Not Raise Guidance – StreetInsider.com” on June 13, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “How to Invest in Apparel Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on June 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Breakfast: Tesla Puts Pedal To The Metal – Seeking Alpha” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: What Moved Markets This Week – Seeking Alpha” published on July 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nike says it’s ready for macro wildcards – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Factory Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $8.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 643,900 shares to 2.07M shares, valued at $101.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 34,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 337,600 shares, and cut its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).