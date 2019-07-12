Factory Mutual Insurance Company Has Upped Its Holding in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) as Shares Declined; Facebook (FB) Holder Mastrapasqua Asset Management Has Trimmed Holding by $484,056 as Market Valuation Rose

Factory Mutual Insurance Company increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 4.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Factory Mutual Insurance Company bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 380,000 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.99 million, up from 365,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $266.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $4.09 during the last trading session, reaching $265.25. About 4.16 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $12.40-Adj EPS $12.65; 05/04/2018 – MOODY’S: COST CONTROL MAIN BENEFIT OF INDUSTRY-SHIFTING VERTICAL INTEGRATION FOR US HEALTH INSURERS; 21/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes New Endowed Professorship at University of Michigan School of Public Health; 27/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group announced a similar policy earlier this month; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH CHANGES APPLY TO FULLY INSURED HEALTH PLANS; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Net $2.84B; 17/05/2018 – New Report on Senior Health Shows Rural Health Disparities Persist, Suicide Rates Are Up; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH REPORTS LEADERSHIP ACTIONS; 24/05/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC – CO, UNITEDHEALTHCARE HAVE ESTABLISHED A LONG-TERM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 3.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc sold 2,916 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 77,802 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.97M, down from 80,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $573.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $202.34. About 8.26 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/03/2018 – Best of Late Night: Trevor Noah Attacks Facebook and Urges Users to `Be Vigilant’; 10/04/2018 – Someone’s dressed as a ‘Russian troll’ at Zuckerberg’s Facebook hearing in the Senate; 19/03/2018 – DEMOCRATIC SENATOR RON WYDEN SENDS LETTER TO FACEBOOK CEO MARK ZUCKERBERG FOLLOWING REPORTS OF INAPPROPRIATE DATA USE BY CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA; 29/03/2018 – @JimCramer weighs in on Apple CEO Tim Cook’s comments about Facebook’s data privacy scandal; 23/03/2018 – Facebook employees say morale has improved after Zuckerberg talked to them; 27/03/2018 – U.S. Expels Russian Envoys | Mattis’s Key Role | U.S. Steps Up Pressure on Facebook; 26/03/2018 – U.S. SENATE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE INVITES FACEBOOK CEO TO TESTIFY AT APRIL 10 HEARING ON DATA PRIVACY ISSUES — STATEMENT; 02/05/2018 – The Courier-Mail: #BREAKING: Cambridge Analytica to close down after Facebook data breach controversy; 16/04/2018 – Facebook Terror Accusers Say Zuckerberg Testimony Bolsters Suits; 21/03/2018 – HuffPost Canada: Facebook whistleblower oversaw project with Trudeau Liberals in 2016

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bp Pcl reported 195,000 shares or 1.26% of all its holdings. Private Wealth Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.59% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Sand Hill Global Ltd Liability Company holds 0.78% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 46,058 shares. Huntington State Bank stated it has 279,807 shares or 0.77% of all its holdings. Adirondack Tru invested in 6,639 shares or 0.88% of the stock. Butensky Cohen Security holds 7,380 shares. Cadian Capital Mgmt Lp reported 417,000 shares stake. Acropolis Invest Limited Liability Com owns 0.04% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1,539 shares. Osborne Prtn Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 1,656 shares or 0.05% of the stock. America First Inv Advsr Lc has 0% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Majedie Asset Management Limited reported 1.21% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Lvw Advsrs Limited Liability Corp stated it has 4,312 shares. Wetherby Asset owns 50,847 shares or 1.06% of their US portfolio. 115.07 million were reported by Fmr Ltd Liability Company. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc has 2.33% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 95,969 shares.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.90 EPS, up 9.20% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.74 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.38 billion for 26.62 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.53% EPS growth.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 sales for $13.54 million activity. On Wednesday, January 30 Stretch Colin sold $1.35 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 9,000 shares. Another trade for 15,900 shares valued at $2.39 million was made by Cox Christopher K on Tuesday, January 15. Another trade for 4,761 shares valued at $788,374 was sold by Wehner David M..

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Do Young Millennials Trust the Stock Market? – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 06/21/2019: RHT, QCOM, AAPL, FB, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: FB, GOOGL, KO – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Top Research Reports for Alphabet, Facebook & Nike – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Square Stock Is Breaking Out and Running to $84 – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc, which manages about $507.94 million and $526.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 3,970 shares to 60,309 shares, valued at $8.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 7,442 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,470 shares, and has risen its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (NYSE:BAH).

Factory Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $8.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 229,200 shares to 998,340 shares, valued at $115.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 87,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.64 million shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sterling Cap Limited Liability reported 267,220 shares. State Street has 46.54 million shares for 0.9% of their portfolio. Clarivest Asset Limited Liability owns 433,886 shares. 2,940 are owned by Utd Asset Strategies. Cornerstone Advisors Inc reported 2,098 shares stake. Aureus Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 1,781 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Mngmt Of Virginia Limited Liability Corporation owns 3,712 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa has 68,966 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 465,507 shares or 0.57% of all its holdings. Massachusetts Co Ma reported 176,924 shares. Massachusetts-based Choate Investment has invested 0.03% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Apg Asset Nv, Netherlands-based fund reported 2.32M shares. Clough Cap Prtnrs LP has invested 1% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Btim Corporation stated it has 327,817 shares. Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Limited Liability Corporation, a California-based fund reported 1,141 shares.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $2.19 million activity. WICHMANN DAVID S bought $4.64M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Friday, May 3. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III also bought $1.50M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Wednesday, May 1. 5,000 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares with value of $1.33 million were sold by BALLARD WILLIAM C JR.

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “FTC is Said to Approve Sale of DaVita (DVA) Unit to UnitedHealth Group (UNH) – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” on June 19, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “UnitedHealth Group (UNH) announces changes to its senior executive team – StreetInsider.com” published on June 28, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Dow Jones Today: Maybe Weâ€™re Getting Somewhere – Investorplace.com” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “The 7 Best Dow Jones Stocks to Buy for the Rest of 2019 – Investorplace.com” published on June 20, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “7 Stocks Not Enjoying the Bull Market and Holding Down the Dow in 2019 – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: June 14, 2019.