Factory Mutual Insurance Company Has Trimmed Simon Ppty Group New (SPG) Holding By $15.90 Million; Hitchwood Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Stake By $16.84 Million

Factory Mutual Insurance Company decreased Simon Ppty Group Inc New (SPG) stake by 29.77% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Factory Mutual Insurance Company sold 100,000 shares as Simon Ppty Group Inc New (SPG)’s stock declined 8.75%. The Factory Mutual Insurance Company holds 235,891 shares with $37.69 million value, down from 335,891 last quarter. Simon Ppty Group Inc New now has $48.06 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.22% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $156.04. About 643,979 shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has declined 5.62% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 19/03/2018 – S&P Affirms All Ratings on Simon Property Group, Including ‘A’ Corporate Credit Rating; 20/03/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP SAYS CFO ANDREW JUSTER TO RETIRE; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC QTRLY COMPARABLE PROPERTY NOI GROWTH WAS 2.3%; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Rtgs On Simon Property Group; Otlk Stable; 20/03/2018 – Simon Property Group Announces Retirement Of Andrew Juster; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Nine and Downgrades Two Classes of JPMCC 2013-LC11; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q-End U.S. Malls, Premium Outlets Occupancy 94.6%; 27/03/2018 – Simon Property Group Lp CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 08/05/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC SPG.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $181 FROM $179; 21/05/2018 – The Transformation Of The Shops At Riverside Begins Exciting Third Phase

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp decreased Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) stake by 15.03% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp sold 23,000 shares as Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG)’s stock rose 15.54%. The Hitchwood Capital Management Lp holds 130,000 shares with $95.27 million value, down from 153,000 last quarter. Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc now has $23.29 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.60% or $21.25 during the last trading session, reaching $840.08. About 350,218 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: PERSHING’S ACKMAN DISCUSSING CHIPOTLE LONG POSITION; 14/03/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL – CO, MARK CRUMPACKER, CHIEF MARKETING AND STRATEGY OFFICER, ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT PROVIDING FOR CRUMPACKER’S RESIGNATION; 30/03/2018 – Chipotle Performance Was Below Targets for Annual Cash Incentive Program; Company Performance Factor Was 47% of Targe; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks, Chipotle and others are offering up a new employee perk: Paying for their education; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC – SEES 2018 COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES INCREASES IN LOW-SINGLE DIGITS; 23/05/2018 – Chipotle: Support Functions Will Be Located in Shared Services Center in Columbus; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle First Quarter Earnings Per Share Increases 33% To $2.13 On Revenue Increase Of 7.4%; 09/05/2018 – Chipotle Sees Nearly 700 Percent Increase In Delivery Orders Following DoorDash Partnership; 08/03/2018 – FTC: 20180826: Centene Corporation; CMG Holding Company, LLC; 26/04/2018 – Chipotle CEO: Studying 100 Underperforming Restaurants, Some May Be Closed

More notable recent Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Forever 21 joins the mall graveyard – Seeking Alpha” on September 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks – Bed Bath & Beyond Surge in Premarket; BP Falls – Yahoo Finance” published on September 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Simon Property prices $3.5B notes offering – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Simon Property offers $3.5B of notes – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Fell to 3-Year Lows in the Week of Aug. 30 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 01, 2019.

Analysts await Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.05 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $3.05 per share. SPG’s profit will be $939.47M for 12.79 P/E if the $3.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.99 actual EPS reported by Simon Property Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.01% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 54 investors sold SPG shares while 222 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 284.91 million shares or 0.35% less from 285.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 25,763 were accumulated by Oxbow Advsrs Lc. Fund Mgmt Sa reported 0.27% stake. Lederer Counsel Ca has 1,977 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Llc invested 0.18% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Washington invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Susquehanna Gp Llp holds 3,107 shares. Zacks Inv invested in 12,124 shares. Clearbridge Invs Lc holds 144,270 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Davis Selected Advisers owns 198,790 shares. Ftb, Tennessee-based fund reported 764 shares. Stephens Inc Ar reported 27,136 shares. Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership has invested 0.67% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Barclays Pcl holds 1.21M shares. 1,357 are owned by Bragg Advisors. Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Com reported 448,998 shares stake.

Factory Mutual Insurance Company increased Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) stake by 5,800 shares to 1.14M valued at $72.57 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) stake by 69,000 shares and now owns 508,000 shares. Ishares Tr (EEM) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Simon Property Group has $19800 highest and $15700 lowest target. $169.75’s average target is 8.79% above currents $156.04 stock price. Simon Property Group had 9 analyst reports since April 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, August 23 by SunTrust. As per Monday, September 23, the company rating was downgraded by Citigroup. The stock of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, September 3.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold CMG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 24.73 million shares or 2.50% less from 25.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 29,541 shares. Magellan Asset Mgmt holds 1,143 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Liability Co owns 0.01% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 953 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys has 0.1% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 11,343 shares. Brown Mgmt Ltd Com accumulated 0.01% or 1,452 shares. Maryland-based Brown Advisory has invested 0% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Fincl Counselors holds 0.1% or 3,272 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Putnam Ltd has 0.23% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Cullen Frost Bankers holds 34 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Ltd Oh reported 0.79% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). 17 were reported by Exane Derivatives. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 0.03% or 338 shares. Moreover, Gemmer Asset Limited has 0% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Gagnon Secs Ltd Liability Company holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 2,579 shares. Moreover, Stephens Ar has 0.01% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 725 shares.

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp increased Charter Communications Inc N stake by 105,000 shares to 255,000 valued at $100.77M in 2019Q2. It also upped Anaplan Inc stake by 1.60M shares and now owns 2.00 million shares. Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) was raised too.

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $105.72 million activity. $58.09M worth of stock was sold by Pershing Square Capital Management – L.P. on Thursday, June 27.

Among 6 analysts covering Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Chipotle Mexican Grill has $100000 highest and $580 lowest target. $785.86’s average target is -6.45% below currents $840.08 stock price. Chipotle Mexican Grill had 18 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained the shares of CMG in report on Wednesday, September 25 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, April 16 with “Market Perform”. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of CMG in report on Thursday, August 29 with “Overweight” rating. SunTrust maintained it with “Buy” rating and $90000 target in Tuesday, August 27 report. Jefferies downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) rating on Thursday, April 11. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and $700 target. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was maintained by Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation.

Analysts await Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.13 EPS, up 44.91% or $0.97 from last year’s $2.16 per share. CMG’s profit will be $86.77M for 67.10 P/E if the $3.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.99 actual EPS reported by Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.55% negative EPS growth.