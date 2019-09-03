Factory Mutual Insurance Company Has Trimmed Its Position in Boeing Co (BA) by $29.56 Million as Share Price Declined; Guardian Capital Advisors LP Raised Stake in Telus (TU) as Share Value Declined

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Telus Corp (TU) by 4.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp bought 11,219 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.89% . The institutional investor held 236,637 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.82 million, up from 225,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Telus Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $36.48. About 741,599 shares traded or 75.46% up from the average. TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) has declined 1.02% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TU News: 08/03/2018 – Mojio accelerates connected car roll-outs with additional Series B funding from lris Capital and TELUS Ventures

Factory Mutual Insurance Company decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 34.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Factory Mutual Insurance Company sold 75,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 146,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.31M, down from 221,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $197.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $9.67 during the last trading session, reaching $354.42. About 4.15 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 14/03/2018 – Boeing does not field F-18s with stealth capabilities; 15/05/2018 – Boeing Trade-Case Win Prompts New Trump Threat of EU Sanctions; 08/05/2018 – AIR CHINA BOEING B777 LEASE TERM 10 YEARS; 21/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MET W/BOEING, RAYTHEON, LMT, GENERALDYNAMICS; 24/03/2018 – China warns U.S. it will defend own trade interests; 13/03/2018 – EMBRAER DROPS AS BRAZIL SEES TARIFFS HURTING BOEING DEAL; 12/04/2018 – BOEING DEAL AIMS TO PRESERVE ENGINEERING CAPACITY AT EMBRAER, WHICH RETAINS DEFENSE AND BUSINESS JET OPS; 25/04/2018 – Triumph Composite Work for Boeing 787 Dreamliner Extended in Long-Term Contract; 10/05/2018 – TRIUMPH: BOEING IS FIRMING UP ITS 797 SUPPLY-CHAIN STRATEGY; 08/05/2018 – BOEING: AMERICAN AIR ORDERED 25 AIRCRAFT; SOUTHWEST ORDERED 40

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 0.57% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 400,000 shares. Mackenzie Corp has invested 0.23% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). The Pennsylvania-based Lincoln Natl has invested 0.13% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Wealth Planning Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.48% or 5,915 shares in its portfolio. Maple Management has invested 1.74% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Laurion Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,109 shares. Moreover, Clarkston Ltd Co has 0.01% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 0.92% or 487,163 shares. Burke & Herbert Comml Bank &, a Virginia-based fund reported 7,272 shares. Weatherly Asset Management Limited Partnership owns 16,395 shares for 1.28% of their portfolio. Badgley Phelps And Bell has invested 1.41% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). The Illinois-based Allstate has invested 0.4% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 5,361 are held by Van Cleef Asset Managementinc. Cobblestone Ltd Liability Com New York stated it has 0.09% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Regal Advsrs Ltd Llc has invested 0.18% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.30B for 38.03 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Factory Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $8.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (ACWX) by 4.21 million shares to 5.44M shares, valued at $257.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 380,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $1.66B and $748.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM) by 6,019 shares to 379,906 shares, valued at $24.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 8,753 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,598 shares, and cut its stake in Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE).