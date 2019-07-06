Factory Mutual Insurance Company Has Trimmed Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position; Discover Financial Services (DFS) Had 4 Bullish Analysts

Among 5 analysts covering Discover Financial (NYSE:DFS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Discover Financial had 6 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America initiated the shares of DFS in report on Wednesday, June 19 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) earned “Buy” rating by Nomura on Friday, April 26. As per Friday, May 3, the company rating was reinitiated by RBC Capital Markets. JMP Securities maintained the stock with “Market Outperform” rating in Thursday, April 4 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by Morgan Stanley. See Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) latest ratings:

Factory Mutual Insurance Company decreased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) stake by 29.53% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Factory Mutual Insurance Company sold 630,300 shares as Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)’s stock rose 6.61%. The Factory Mutual Insurance Company holds 1.50 million shares with $158.44 million value, down from 2.13 million last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Co now has $371.36B valuation. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $113.49. About 6.32M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 07/03/2018 – Wynn Resorts to Participate in J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant and Leisure Management Access Forum at Encore at Wynn Las Vegas This Week; 13/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan Chase 1Q Net Interest Income $13.5B; 16/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Kelly Says $70 Oil May Be as High as It Gets (Video); 30/03/2018 – SAUDI PRINCE MET SEPARATELY WITH MORGAN STANLEY, JPM CEOS; 02/05/2018 – JPMorgan Economist Lim Recommended to Join Bank of Korea’s Board; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Growth Advantage Adds Deere, Exits Humana; 03/05/2018 – Available Today, Chase and Marriott International Launch the Marriott Rewards Premier Plus Credit Card for Those Seeking lmmersive Travel Experiences; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Chief Executive Officer Provides an Update at JP Morgan Conference; 10/04/2018 – EDISON INTERNATIONAL EIX.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $64; 21/05/2018 – PDC Energy Presenting at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.55 EPS, up 11.35% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.29 per share. JPM’s profit will be $8.34 billion for 11.13 P/E if the $2.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.65 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.77% negative EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. JPMorgan Chase had 16 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, February 27. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy” on Thursday, February 21. The company was maintained on Wednesday, January 16 by BMO Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of JPM in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Market Perform” rating. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Monday, April 15. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, April 15 with “Market Perform”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, January 8 by Jefferies. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, January 8. Wells Fargo maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) rating on Thursday, February 14. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $130 target. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.

The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $80.2. About 803,489 shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 2.36% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.07% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 24/04/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS SUPERINTENDENT VULLO ISSUES UPDATED DISASTER RESPONSE AND RECOVERY PLAN REQUIREMENTS FOR INSURERS; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES QTRLY PAYMENT SERVICES TRANSACTION DOLLAR VOLUME WAS $56.1 BLN, UP 19% FROM PRIOR YEAR; 05/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $78; 20/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.35/SHR; 26/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services Reports First Quarter Net Income of $666 Million or $1.82 Per Diluted Share; 23/04/2018 – DJ Discover Financial Services, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DFS); 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER 1Q TOTAL LOANS GREW 9% FROM PRIOR YEAR TO $82.7B; 04/04/2018 – NY DFS: PLYMOUTH ROCK SAYS IT WILL ENTER NY AUTO INSURANCE MKT; 28/03/2018 – DFS Furniture Sitting pretty; 10/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS to Co-Host Fintech Forum with Conference of State Banking Supervisors

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $25.48 billion. It operates in two divisions, Direct Banking and Payment Services. It has a 9.88 P/E ratio. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer services and products, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

