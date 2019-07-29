Factory Mutual Insurance Company Has Trimmed Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS) as Market Value Rose; Tig Advisors Lowered Tronox LTD (Put) (TROX) Stake by $677,600 as Market Valuation Declined

Factory Mutual Insurance Company decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 47.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Factory Mutual Insurance Company sold 325,389 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 365,911 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.90M, down from 691,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $264.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $146.8. About 4.38M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 13/03/2018 – For Disney, the answer appears to be over the top content (OTT), an option it announced as it pulled its movies and shows from Netflix last year; 30/05/2018 – Variety: `High School Musical’ Series at Disney Streaming Service Enlists `Ferdinand’ Writer; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch offers to sell Sky News to Disney to win pay-TV prize; 30/04/2018 – DISNEY: ‘INFINITY WAR’ GLOBAL TALLY $640.9M; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will become chairman and CEO of the new Fox company that will be formed if the Disney-21st Century Fox merger is approved; 29/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: Exclusive footage from inside Disney’s HQ; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – INTERNATIONAL CHANNELS, INCLUDING INTERNATIONAL DISNEY CHANNELS, WILL ALSO BE CONSOLIDATED INTO NEW BUSINESS SEGMENT; 29/05/2018 – Disney Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O SAYS CONFIDENT WILL RECEIVE ALL REGULATORY CLEARANCES IN TIMELY MANNER; 05/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – PITARO’S APPOINTMENT EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; NEW LEADERSHIP FOR CO’S CONSUMER PRODUCTS & INTERACTIVE BUSINESSES TO BE NAMED LATER

Tig Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Tronox Ltd (Put) (TROX) by 48.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc sold 96,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.71% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 100,900 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $785,000, down from 197,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Tronox Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $11.44. About 262,672 shares traded. Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) has declined 39.91% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.34% the S&P500. Some Historical TROX News: 25/04/2018 – EXXARO RESOURCES – INTENTION TO SEEK SHAREHOLDER APPROVAL TO FURTHER MONETISE ITS REMAINING STAKE IN TRONOX LTD IN ORDER TO FOCUS ON CORE ACTIVITIES; 27/03/2018 – Tronox at Barclays, Chemical ROC Stars Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Tronox Presenting at Conference Jun 14; 20/03/2018 – Tronox: Statement Doesn’t Prejudge Outcome of the Investigation and/or the Need to Offer Any Particular Remedy; 10/05/2018 – TRONOX SAYS EUROPEAN COMMISSION TO DECIDE CRISTAL BY JULY 12; 07/03/2018 – TRONOX WORKING WITH U.S, EUROPE TO FIND RESOLUTION TO CONCERNS; 21/03/2018 – TRONOX IN BUY PACT TO SELL ELECTROLYTIC OPS FOR $13M CASH; 04/04/2018 – Tronox Names Jeffrey N. Neuman Senior Vice President, Secretary and General Counsel; 20/03/2018 – Tronox Gets Pushback from European Regulators on Cristal Deal; 04/04/2018 – TRONOX NAMES JEFFREY N. NEUMAN SVP, SECRETARY & GENERAL COUNSEL

Factory Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $8.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 15,000 shares to 380,000 shares, valued at $93.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 430,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.28 million shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU).

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $1.76 EPS, down 5.88% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.87 per share. DIS’s profit will be $3.17B for 20.85 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.61 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.32% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 70.97% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.31 per share. TROX’s profit will be $16.02M for 31.78 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.18 actual EPS reported by Tronox Holdings plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -150.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.19, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 112 investors sold TROX shares while 1 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 356,894 shares or 99.55% less from 79.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $534,290 activity. 20,000 shares were bought by JONES GINGER M, worth $229,000. Neuman Jeffrey N had bought 4,812 shares worth $49,949 on Tuesday, June 4. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $55,025 was made by Hinman Wayne A on Thursday, June 13. 9,615 shares were bought by Carlson Timothy C, worth $99,996 on Tuesday, June 4.