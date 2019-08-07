Factory Mutual Insurance Company Has Raised Its Holding in Sunopta (STKL) as Market Valuation Declined; Bb&T Securities Has Lifted Its Holding in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by $5.81 Million

Bb&T Securities Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 12.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Securities Llc bought 121,064 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 1.07M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.53M, up from 945,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Securities Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $207.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $46.93. About 19.02 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 24/05/2018 – OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL INC Oll.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 31/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CEO SAYS BANK’S REVIEW OF BSA-AML ISSUES STILL IN PLACE, WOULDN’T SURPRISE HIM IF FOUND SOME EMPLOYEE ACTIVITY ‘BEYOND JUST A LACK OF TRAINING’; 19/04/2018 – U.S. SAID TO PLAN $1B FINE FOR WELLS FARGO: WASH. POST; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo faces $1 billion fine from loan abuses; 07/05/2018 – Wells Fargo: New Marketing Campaign to Emphasize Commitment to Re-Establish Trust; 15/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Wells Fargo faces sanctions for auto insurance payouts; 06/03/2018 – Catholic nuns push Wells Fargo to identify `root causes’ of scandals; 19/04/2018 – Wells Fargo nears $1 bln settlement for loan abuses; 21/05/2018 – Wells Fargo to Boost Auto Lending as Real Estate Sparks Concern; 04/04/2018 – Investor Adviser Recommends Against Keeping Wells Fargo’s Auditor — MarketWatch

Factory Mutual Insurance Company increased its stake in Sunopta Inc (STKL) by 18.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Factory Mutual Insurance Company bought 405,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.15% . The institutional investor held 2.58M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.17 million, up from 2.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Sunopta Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.63M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.65. About 338,616 shares traded or 15.44% up from the average. SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) has declined 65.24% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STKL News: 09/05/2018 – SunOpta 1Q Rev $312.7M; 09/05/2018 SUNOPTA 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 5C; 09/05/2018 – SunOpta 1Q Adj EPS 7c; 09/05/2018 – SunOpta 1Q Loss/Shr 7c

Bb&T Securities Llc, which manages about $6.38 billion and $10.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Leidos Hldgs Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 12,475 shares to 291,446 shares, valued at $18.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Genuine Parts Co (NYSE:GPC) by 28,862 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,779 shares, and cut its stake in Pimco Dynamic Income Fd (PDI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag reported 6.67M shares. Sterling Capital Mgmt Lc has invested 0.68% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Mycio Wealth Ptnrs Ltd Com holds 16,916 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Litman Gregory Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested 0.01% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Asset One reported 0.59% stake. Brandywine reported 12.67% stake. Davis owns 83,466 shares or 2.37% of their US portfolio. Wade G W & Inc holds 202,528 shares. Reliance Tru Of Delaware accumulated 0.61% or 78,975 shares. Boston Advisors Limited Com holds 114,232 shares. 66 are held by Westchester Cap Incorporated. Sns Fincl Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 10,260 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Iowa Natl Bank holds 105,728 shares. Cadinha Co Ltd Co invested in 0.32% or 33,872 shares. Kistler has invested 0.13% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Factory Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $8.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 455,700 shares to 967,800 shares, valued at $48.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 335,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.41 million shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.62 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold STKL shares while 25 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 67.69 million shares or 3.64% less from 70.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Capital Ltd Co invested in 84,154 shares or 0% of the stock. 777,205 are owned by Canada Pension Plan Inv Board. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL). Ironwood Investment Mgmt Limited Com accumulated 124,640 shares. Manchester Capital Management Ltd Co holds 0% of its portfolio in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) for 1,360 shares. Moreover, Kennedy Capital has 0.19% invested in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) for 2.36 million shares. Private Advisor Group Ltd Co, a New Jersey-based fund reported 11,492 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL). Jane Street Ltd Liability owns 17,015 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Wells Fargo And Comm Mn accumulated 2,356 shares. Howe Rusling Incorporated owns 412 shares. Tudor Corporation Et Al holds 51,135 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Com owns 14,750 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Citigroup holds 0% of its portfolio in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) for 200 shares. State Street Corporation reported 35,509 shares.