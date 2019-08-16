Factory Mutual Insurance Company Has Raised Gilead Sciences (GILD) Position By $24.98 Million; Equus Total Return (EQS) Sentiment Is 1

Factory Mutual Insurance Company increased Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) stake by 66.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Factory Mutual Insurance Company acquired 372,900 shares as Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)’s stock rose 1.00%. The Factory Mutual Insurance Company holds 930,500 shares with $62.99 million value, up from 557,600 last quarter. Gilead Sciences Inc now has $79.31B valuation. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $62.87. About 4.36 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 31/05/2018 – ACR20 80 — not too shabby: Gilead and Galapagos bag promising PhII data for star immunology drug filgotinib – boosting late-stage focus $GILD $GLPG; 23/03/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Gains CHMP Positive Opinion for Juluca (dolutegravir/rilpivirine) in Europe; 05/03/2018 ViiV Healthcare Announces Positive New Dolutegravir Data for the Treatment of People Living With HIV Co-lnfected With Tuberculosis; 02/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Gilead’s ‘trough year’ looking harder to dig out from after miserable first quarter; 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV – IN TRIAL ONE OTHER PATIENT RECEIVING FILGOTINIB DEVELOPED HERPES ZOSTER; 26/04/2018 – CAFC: GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. v. MERCK & CO., INC. [ERRATA] – Appeal #16-2302 – 2018-04-26; 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE STUDIED DOLUTEGRAVIR IN HIV, TUBERCULOSIS; 12/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Will a $300 hepatitis C treatment break Gilead’s grip on middle-income countries?; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS ALERTING PUBLIC TO SERIOUS CASES OF NEURAL TUBE BIRTH DEFECTS REPORTED IN BABIES BORN TO WOMEN TREATED WITH DOLUTEGRAVIR USED TO TREAT HIV; 08/05/2018 – UK biotech firm Autolus joins CAR-T rush with Nasdaq IPO filing

Equus Total Return Inc (EQS) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.25, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 5 active investment managers opened new or increased holdings, while 5 sold and reduced stock positions in Equus Total Return Inc. The active investment managers in our database now own: 1.71 million shares, down from 1.77 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Equus Total Return Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 3 Increased: 2 New Position: 3.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 9 analysts covering Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. Gilead Sciences has $95 highest and $6700 lowest target. $80.60’s average target is 28.20% above currents $62.87 stock price. Gilead Sciences had 23 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 6 report. Mizuho maintained it with “Buy” rating and $88 target in Friday, March 15 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Tuesday, March 5. The stock has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, July 31. Mizuho maintained Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) rating on Friday, June 21. Mizuho has “Buy” rating and $88 target. Credit Suisse maintained Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) rating on Wednesday, July 31. Credit Suisse has “Neutral” rating and $6700 target. As per Wednesday, April 10, the company rating was upgraded by UBS. Mizuho maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report. The stock of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) earned “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, March 19. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, March 7 with “Hold”.

The stock decreased 5.48% or $0.0899 during the last trading session, reaching $1.5501. About 18,977 shares traded or 523.63% up from the average. Equus Total Return, Inc. (EQS) has declined 35.15% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.15% the S&P500. Some Historical EQS News: 04/04/2018 – Equus CEO Daniel DiLella Appointed Chairperson of the Semiquincentennial Commission for the United States of America; 02/04/2018 EQUUS TOTAL RETURN INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K WITH THE U.S. SEC; 15/05/2018 – Equus Announces First Quarter Net Asset Value; 23/05/2018 – Equus Shareholders Grant New Authorization to Withdraw BDC Election; 17/04/2018 – Equus Announces 2017 Year-End Net Asset Value; 15/05/2018 – EQUUS TOTAL RETURN INC – NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE INCREASED TO $3.20 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 FROM $3.18 AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017

Bulldog Investors Llc holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Equus Total Return, Inc. for 172,477 shares. West Family Investments Inc. owns 243,803 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ancora Advisors Llc has 0.07% invested in the company for 895,000 shares. The New York-based Wynnefield Capital Inc has invested 0.06% in the stock. Kazazian Asset Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 17,286 shares.

Equus Total Return, Inc. is a business development firm specializing in leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, recapitalizations of existing businesses, special situations, equity and equity-oriented securities issued by privately owned companies, debt securities including subordinate debt, debt convertible into common or preferred stock, or debt combined with warrants and common and preferred stock, preferred equity financing, . The company has market cap of $20.95 million. The fund invests in small to mid sized companies and acts as a lead investor. It has a 7.05 P/E ratio. It invests in companies engaged in the alternative energy, real estate, healthcare, education, e-learning, leisure and entertainment, and foreign investment sector in the United States, China, India, and Europe.