Factory Mutual Insurance Company Has Lowered Holding in Ulta Beauty (ULTA) by $16.60 Million; Peapack Gladstone Financial Has Trimmed Holding in Pnc Financial Services Group (PNC) as Market Value Rose

Factory Mutual Insurance Company decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 35.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Factory Mutual Insurance Company sold 47,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The institutional investor held 85,800 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.17M, down from 133,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $3.5 during the last trading session, reaching $345.75. About 411,590 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Approves New Shr Repurchase Authorization of $625M; 20/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018 (ULTA); 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018 (ULTA); 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadlin; 06/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Investors (ULTA); 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY 4Q ADJ. EPS $2.75; 01/05/2018 – AMC, Nordstrom Rack, Ulta Beauty Added to The Vineyards at Porter Ranch; 05/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and Encourage; 21/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018; 21/03/2018 – Ulta Refutes Reselling Lawsuit, Saying ‘Third Parties’ May Be to Blame

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp decreased its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group (PNC) by 5.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp sold 8,653 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 151,842 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.63M, down from 160,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp who had been investing in Pnc Financial Services Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.97% or $4.24 during the last trading session, reaching $138.66. About 2.36M shares traded or 43.21% up from the average. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 21/03/2018 – PNC Financial Raises Prime Rate to 4.75%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold ULTA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 49.65 million shares or 8.41% less from 54.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horizon Invs Ltd holds 615 shares. Cannell Peter B And owns 0.09% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 6,629 shares. Conning holds 940 shares. Moors And Cabot stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Liberty Capital Mgmt holds 0.98% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) or 5,579 shares. Portolan Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 45,206 shares for 1.62% of their portfolio. Champlain Lc has invested 1.52% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Moreover, Invsts has 0.15% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 1.77 million shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas holds 18,904 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. The New York-based Two Creeks Cap Management Ltd Partnership has invested 5.46% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Huntington Fincl Bank holds 0.02% or 3,216 shares. Capital Fincl Advisers Ltd Liability holds 0% or 1,207 shares in its portfolio. First Heartland Consultants holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 610 shares. 95 are owned by Parkside Bank. 316,826 were accumulated by Dimensional Fund Advsr L P.

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $2.79 earnings per share, up 13.41% or $0.33 from last year’s $2.46 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $163.10M for 30.98 P/E if the $2.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual earnings per share reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.42% negative EPS growth.

Factory Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $8.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) by 578,000 shares to 5.75 million shares, valued at $294.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 123,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 393,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Analysts await The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, up 0.35% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.82 per share. PNC’s profit will be $1.27 billion for 12.25 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.88 actual earnings per share reported by The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schwartz Invest Counsel reported 1.36% stake. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Co, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 16,099 shares. West Oak invested in 101 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cadence Savings Bank Na holds 0.7% or 14,651 shares. Gofen Glossberg Limited Co Il accumulated 0.07% or 16,127 shares. 73,563 were reported by First American Comml Bank. Affinity Ltd Co accumulated 45,370 shares. Live Your Vision Ltd accumulated 1,484 shares. Coldstream Capital Mgmt has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp reported 0% stake. Art Advisors Limited Liability Corp reported 30,900 shares stake. Heritage Investors holds 0.02% or 2,893 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.07% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 4,556 shares. Mirae Asset Investments Company Limited has 27,835 shares. Bourgeon Capital Management Lc reported 9,075 shares.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $2.96 million activity. Another trade for 24,722 shares valued at $3.03M was made by Reilly Robert Q on Thursday, February 7.