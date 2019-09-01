Factory Mutual Insurance Company Has Lifted Its Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Position; As Glaxosmithkline Plc (GSK) Market Valuation Rose, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Increased by $421,480 Its Position

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc increased its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (GSK) by 10.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc bought 10,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% . The institutional investor held 106,019 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.43M, up from 95,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc who had been investing in Glaxosmithkline Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $41.58. About 2.06M shares traded. GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) has risen 0.49% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500. Some Historical GSK News: 18/05/2018 – FDA – TO DATE, IN STUDY, THERE ARE NO REPORTED CASES OF BABIES BORN WITH NEURAL TUBE DEFECTS TO WOMEN STARTING DOLUTEGRAVIR LATER IN PREGNANCY; 11/04/2018 – FITCH REVISES GSK’S OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE; AFFIRMS AT ‘A’; 27/03/2018 – Nestle, other food groups likely suitors for GSK’s Horlicks; 02/04/2018 – Former GSK Senior Vice President Bill Louv Named Project Data Sphere President; 27/03/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S – THE FOUR DIRECTORS WILL STEP DOWN IN CONNECTION WITH COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION; 25/04/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline Continues to Expect 80P Dividend for 2018; 11/05/2018 – GSK CONSUMER 4Q REV. 11.8B RUPEES; 22/03/2018 – That has strengthened the hand of British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline, which has struggled with a scarcity of promising new drugs in its pipeline; 21/05/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Receives EU Marketing Authorisation for Juluca (dolutegravir/rilpivirine), the First 2-Drug Regimen, Once-Daily, Single-Pill for the Treatment of HIV; 21/05/2018 – VIIV GRANTED EU MARKETING AUTHORISATION FOR JULUCA

Factory Mutual Insurance Company increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 4.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Factory Mutual Insurance Company bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 380,000 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.99 million, up from 365,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $218.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $3.38 during the last trading session, reaching $234. About 3.17 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc, which manages about $607.27 million and $922.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 6,451 shares to 561,139 shares, valued at $46.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 8,235 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 485,739 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

More notable recent GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “GlaxoSmithKline EPS misses by £0.19, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “GlaxoSmithKline: Back To The Drawing Board – Seeking Alpha” published on April 04, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “GSK gets approval for Shingles vaccine in China – Philadelphia Business Journal” on May 23, 2019. More interesting news about GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “GlaxoSmithKline: U.S. Dollar Performance Review For U.S. Investors – Seeking Alpha” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “US Indexes Close Lower Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: eBay, UnitedHealth and Berkshire Hathaway – Investorplace.com” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Selling UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stock Insurance For UnitedHealth – Seeking Alpha” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Buy The Dip In UnitedHealth – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alps invested in 0.02% or 10,123 shares. Spectrum Mgmt invested in 3,465 shares. Burke Herbert National Bank & Trust Co holds 0.32% or 6,443 shares in its portfolio. Deltec Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 66,298 shares or 3.59% of the stock. Envestnet Asset holds 0.19% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 551,259 shares. Blair William And Il holds 0.48% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 315,933 shares. Lone Pine Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 5.17% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Profund Advsrs stated it has 39,369 shares. Camarda Financial Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Moors Cabot reported 11,874 shares stake. 22,326 were accumulated by Cubic Asset Mgmt Lc. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership reported 1.01% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Loews Corporation accumulated 30,000 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.15% or 2,712 shares.

Factory Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $8.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 102,400 shares to 1.21 million shares, valued at $70.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 88,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 127,000 shares, and cut its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. 6,430 shares were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III, worth $1.50 million on Wednesday, May 1.