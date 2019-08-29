Factory Mutual Insurance Company Has Lifted Gilead Sciences (GILD) Position By $24.98 Million; A.O. Smith (AOS) SI Increased By 2.68%

Factory Mutual Insurance Company increased Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) stake by 66.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Factory Mutual Insurance Company acquired 372,900 shares as Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)’s stock rose 1.00%. The Factory Mutual Insurance Company holds 930,500 shares with $62.99 million value, up from 557,600 last quarter. Gilead Sciences Inc now has $80.60B valuation. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $63.64. About 4.46 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 16/04/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls For 2nd Wk, Epclusa Declines: Hep-C; 11/05/2018 – Gilead Stockholders Approve Shareholder Proposal That Board Take Steps to Permit Stockholder Action by Written Consent; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Announces Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD CEO JOHN MILLIGAN SPEAKS ON CALL; 12/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – BISCHOFBERGER WILL REMAIN WITH COMPANY THROUGH JULY; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV – THERE WERE NO CASES OF OPPORTUNISTIC INFECTION, TUBERCULOSIS, THROMBOEMBOLISM, OR MALIGNANCY IN TRIAL; 27/04/2018 – Gilead’s Biktarvy Gets Positive Recommendation in Europe; 19/04/2018 – Good news for $GLPG $GILD $ABBV is that FDA sees thrombosis as a unique issue with $INCY $LLY baricitinib and not seen with other JAKi; 09/05/2018 – Harish Manwani Joins Gilead Sciences’ Board of Directors

A.O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) had an increase of 2.68% in short interest. AOS’s SI was 7.44M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 2.68% from 7.24 million shares previously. With 1.94 million avg volume, 4 days are for A.O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS)’s short sellers to cover AOS’s short positions. The SI to A.O. Smith Corporation’s float is 5.28%. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $45.09. About 638,799 shares traded. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 22.52% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP AOS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.55 TO $2.61; 09/05/2018 – Kames Adds Praxair, Exits AO Smith, Cuts J&J: 13F; 08/03/2018 Barb VanderMolen, A. O. Smith vice president-finance, receiving recognition with a Women in Manufacturing STEP Ahead Award; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith to Supply More Than 20 Branded Water-Treatment Products to Lowe’s; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $2.55 TO $2.61/SHR,EST. $2.58; 19/03/2018 – A. O. Smith names Karge president-North America water treatment; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith: Lowe’s Primary Supplier Pact Begins in Mid-August; 13/04/2018 – WA. STATE WARN NOTICE: A.O. SMITH IN RENTON TO CUT 57 JOBS; 13/04/2018 – WA Warn Notices: A.O. Smith Renton 6/15/2018 57 Closure Permanent 4/13/2018; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith Reports 1Q Profit Rise; Raises 2018 Guidance

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold A. O. Smith Corporation shares while 114 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 111.34 million shares or 2.93% less from 114.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, gas tankless, electric water heaters, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company has market cap of $7.41 billion. The firm offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for use in space heating applications for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings; and expansion tanks, commercial solar water heating systems, swimming pool and spa heaters, and related products and parts. It has a 18.09 P/E ratio. It also provides heat pump and solar units, as well as combi boilers; and air purification products.

Among 2 analysts covering AO Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. AO Smith Corp has $62 highest and $60 lowest target. $61’s average target is 35.28% above currents $45.09 stock price. AO Smith Corp had 4 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) earned “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, March 12. The stock of A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 10 by Robert W. Baird.

Factory Mutual Insurance Company decreased Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 195,000 shares to 2.81M valued at $336.88M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) stake by 109,100 shares and now owns 324,400 shares. Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) was reduced too.

Among 9 analysts covering Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. Gilead Sciences has $95 highest and $6700 lowest target. $80.60’s average target is 26.65% above currents $63.64 stock price. Gilead Sciences had 21 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Piper Jaffray on Sunday, March 17. The firm has “Buy” rating by Mizuho given on Friday, March 15. Raymond James maintained it with “Strong Buy” rating and $8600 target in Wednesday, July 31 report. BMO Capital Markets initiated it with “Buy” rating and $78 target in Thursday, March 14 report. Piper Jaffray maintained Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) rating on Thursday, March 7. Piper Jaffray has “Hold” rating and $75 target. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 19 report. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 5 report. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy”. UBS upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $77 target in Wednesday, April 10 report. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, July 31 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

