Factory Mutual Insurance Company Has Increased Its Holding in Sunopta (STKL) as Market Value Declined; As Dominion Energy (D) Market Value Declined, Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab Upped by $3.17 Million Its Stake

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 7.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab bought 41,756 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 587,027 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.00M, up from 545,271 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.79 billion market cap company. The stock 0.01% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $76.92. It is down 4.35% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 30/04/2018 – MFS Utilities Fund Adds CMS Energy, Exits Dominion Energy; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUE $3,466 MLN VS $3,384 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q EPS 77c; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY PLANS TO RETAIN COVE POINT THROUGH 2018; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Resources Sees 2Q Adj EPS 70c-Adj EPS 80c; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy to Pursue Divestiture of Non-Core Assets Which Could Include Interest in Blue Racer Midstream; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – ON MARCH 20, TERMINATED $500 MLN SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 01/05/2018 – DOMINION URGES EXTENDING OPERATING LIVES OF 4 VA. NUCLEAR UNITS; 27/03/2018 – Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Replacement Project – PIR 2107; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – COMPANY REAFFIRMS ITS PREVIOUSLY ISSUED 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $3.80-$4.25 PER SHARE

Factory Mutual Insurance Company increased its stake in Sunopta Inc (STKL) by 18.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Factory Mutual Insurance Company bought 405,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.15% . The institutional investor held 2.58M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.17M, up from 2.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Sunopta Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.78 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.55% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $2.31. About 135,954 shares traded. SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) has declined 65.24% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.24% the S&P500.

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab, which manages about $10.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 4,775 shares to 740,257 shares, valued at $80.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 62,105 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.41M shares, and cut its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $649,992 activity. On Wednesday, March 13 BENNETT JAMES A bought $499,994 worth of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) or 6,550 shares.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 19 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $2.40 million activity. The insider Hollis Richard Dean bought $267,750. Duchscher Robert bought 3,186 shares worth $10,354. Buick Mike bought $80,217 worth of stock or 30,000 shares. Ennen Joseph bought 50,000 shares worth $215,440. 27,500 shares were bought by ATKINS M SHAN, worth $88,349. On Thursday, February 28 the insider Gratzek James bought $104,000.

Factory Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $8.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 47,300 shares to 85,800 shares, valued at $30.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 87,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.64 million shares, and cut its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).