Factory Mutual Insurance Company Has Increased Its Coca Cola Co (KO) Position by $455,000; Tpg-Axon Management LP Has Upped Ptc Therapeutics (PTCT) Position

Tpg-Axon Management Lp increased its stake in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (PTCT) by 30.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg-Axon Management Lp bought 50,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.70% . The hedge fund held 216,200 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.73M, up from 165,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg-Axon Management Lp who had been investing in Ptc Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $42.97. About 135,182 shares traded. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) has risen 30.72% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PTCT News: 06/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC QTRLY SHR $ 0.03; 24/04/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC PTCT.O – DATA FROM PART 1 DEMONSTRATED RG7916 HAS BEEN WELL TOLERATED AT ALL DOSE LEVELS; 30/04/2018 – PTC Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference May 15; 12/04/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Announces Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shrs; 22/04/2018 – DJ PTC Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PTCT); 09/05/2018 – PTC Therapeutics 1Q Loss $19.3M; 06/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC – PTC ANTICIPATES EMFLAZA NET PRODUCT REVENUE FOR FULL YEAR 2018 TO BE BETWEEN $90 AND $110 MLN; 06/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NET PRODUCT REVENUES TO BE BETWEEN $260 AND $295 MLN; 09/05/2018 – MK&A ACQUIRED BY FORMER PTC THERAPEUTICS PRESIDENT HIRAWAT; 04/04/2018 – PTC Therapeutics and CHDI Foundation Announce a Collaboration on a Small-Molecule Therapeutic for Huntington’s Disease

Factory Mutual Insurance Company increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 0.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Factory Mutual Insurance Company bought 9,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 1.42 million shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $72.23 million, up from 1.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $53.96. About 10.23M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Earnings Boosted by New Diet Flavors; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees Canada Transaction Closing in Second Half of 2018; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SEES FY CAPEX $1.9B; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO: EXPECT FULL YEAR EPS TO BE DRIVEN BY 2H; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH AND PRICE/MIX WILL CONTINUE TO BE IMPACTED BY THE OUTBOUND FREIGHT COSTS THIS YEAR; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola CEO says ‘willingness to be bolder’ paid off in first quarter; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – FINANCIAL TERMS WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES EBITDA MARGIN AT SLIGHT IMPROVEMENT ON A CONSOLIDATED BASIS FOR 2018-2020; 09/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Co Announces Letter of Intent for Refranchising of Canadian Bottling Ops; 01/04/2018 – As corporate-government tax pacts falter, Coca-Cola challenges huge US bill

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 57 investors sold KO shares while 594 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 0.87% more from 2.77 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cna Fincl Corp invested in 0.23% or 21,375 shares. Benin Corp holds 0.19% or 8,912 shares. Annex Advisory Ltd Company reported 0.04% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). San Francisco Sentry Gp (Ca) invested 0.44% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Country Club Trust Company Na invested in 0.19% or 33,041 shares. Heritage Mngmt has invested 0.88% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Regions owns 2.43 million shares or 1.4% of their US portfolio. Bartlett And Co Limited has 79,549 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca invested in 0.01% or 3,930 shares. 2,299 were reported by Tortoise Investment Ltd Liability. Alyeska Ltd Partnership invested in 1.14% or 1.64M shares. 3.80 million are owned by Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv. Augustine Asset Mgmt holds 23,024 shares or 0.81% of its portfolio. Partnervest Advisory Ltd Com reported 0.16% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Nfc Invs Limited Liability Company invested in 13,569 shares or 0.2% of the stock.

Factory Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $8.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dow Inc by 295,000 shares to 214,615 shares, valued at $10.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 65,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,200 shares, and cut its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

