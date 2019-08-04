Factory Mutual Insurance Company Has Decreased Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Holding by $7.15 Million; As Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Shares Rose, Focused Investors Boosted Holding by $404,000

Factory Mutual Insurance Company decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 6.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Factory Mutual Insurance Company sold 69,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 1.05 million shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $108.31M, down from 1.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $290.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $116.44. About 11.56 million shares traded or 57.20% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces $1.25B Debt Tender Offer; 19/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS GLOBAL CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS TO PROCTER & GAMBLE FOR ABOUT 3.4 BLN EUROS IN CASH; 23/03/2018 – P&G to Webcast Discussion of Third Quarter 2017/18 Earnings Results on April 20; 03/04/2018 – Denim Group’s ThreadFix Named 2018 Winner of Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS PROCTER & GAMBLE IS LEADING INVESTIGATION AT LOUISIANA PLANT ACCIDENT; 04/05/2018 – Cramer Remix: Why Apple is a better version of Procter & Gamble; 10/04/2018 – P&G DECLARES DIV BOOST; 19/04/2018 – Merck’s CEO Stefan Oschmann on Procter & Gamble To Acquire Consumer Health Business – Call Transcript; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO SAYS HAVE LARGE BUSINESSES IN SEVERAL DIFFICULT MARKETS; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY BABY, FEMININE AND FAMILY CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES DECREASED THREE PERCENT

Focused Investors Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) by 0.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Investors Llc bought 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 969,600 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98.15M, up from 965,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Investors Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $361.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $112.93. About 10.78M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 05/04/2018 – JPMORGAN GLOBAL MARCH COMPOSITE PMI AT 53.3 VS 54.8 LAST MONTH; 09/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Peters Sees Chance Oil Will Stay Around $70 All Year (Video); 14/05/2018 – Meritage Homes Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – JPMorgan Chase & Co’s (JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon Hosts Annual Shareholders Meeting Broker Conference Call (Transcript); 18/05/2018 – “I think it’s coming sooner than people probably think,” says Amber Baldet, Former head of J.P. Morgan’s blockchain arm; 10/04/2018 – VERIFONE SYSTEMS INC PAY.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $20; 20/03/2018 – Ghana to name four lead advisors for $2.5 bln Eurobond sale; 06/03/2018 – CARDLYTICS INC CDLX.O : JP MORGAN INITIATES WITH OVERWEIGHT, $23 TARGET PRICE; 02/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan developed its blockchain technology called Quorum two years ago for clearing and settling derivatives and cross-border payments; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Mega Cap Exits Kroger, Cuts JPMorgan

Factory Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $8.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 41,900 shares to 673,792 shares, valued at $66.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH) by 141,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 348,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM).

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Procter & Gamble Reports Surging Sales Growth – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Procter & Gamble (PG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Dow Jones Today: A Strong End to the Week – Investorplace.com” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “P&G Declares Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hm Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 3,478 shares. Douglass Winthrop Limited Co holds 89,419 shares. Acg Wealth holds 34,612 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman holds 0.26% or 358,976 shares. Chickasaw Capital has 24,793 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru owns 7,000 shares for 0.97% of their portfolio. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 9.58M shares. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.84% or 41,288 shares. Doheny Asset Management Ca accumulated 0.69% or 7,756 shares. Tobam stated it has 0.05% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Korea Corp has 2.29 million shares for 1.07% of their portfolio. Garde Cap invested in 0.08% or 4,693 shares. Greenwich Wealth Ltd Liability invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Gyroscope Capital Mgmt Gru Limited Com reported 0.17% stake. Prudential Fincl has invested 0.86% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 9 sales for $249.74 million activity. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider Francisco Ma. Fatima sold $895,500. Taylor David S had sold 30,000 shares worth $2.97 million. $2.93 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Sheppard Valarie L. Matthew Price sold $1.98 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Friday, February 15. 9,910 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $969,143 were sold by Jejurikar Shailesh. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider Coombe Gary A sold $2.20M.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Reasons Why Investors Should Buy JP Morgan Stock Before JPMâ€™s Earnings – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “4 Online Banks With Daily Balance Notifications – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “JPMorgan Chase (JPM) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “JPMorgan Chase Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Cnbc.com‘s news article titled: “JP Morgan analyst who’s nailed the market sees ‘once in a decade opportunity’ in these stocks – CNBC” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Focused Investors Llc, which manages about $2.82B and $2.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Target Corp. (NYSE:TGT) by 43,600 shares to 1.36M shares, valued at $109.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anthem Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 21,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 652,600 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Massmutual Trust Communication Fsb Adv has 0% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 220,279 shares. Moreover, Palisade Asset Management Limited Com has 0.16% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 9,893 shares. High Pointe Capital Management Ltd Liability has 2.72% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Colony Gp holds 1.26% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 296,208 shares. Beaumont Financial Partners Ltd owns 0.16% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 15,101 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited stated it has 0.34% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cim Mangement holds 0.78% or 20,099 shares in its portfolio. Bell National Bank & Trust has 7,023 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Crystal Rock Capital Management reported 66,118 shares. Brandywine Glob Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 4.54 million shares or 3.17% of their US portfolio. 23.17M were accumulated by Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership. Strategic Fincl Services owns 82,457 shares. Pettyjohn Wood White accumulated 1.98% or 59,973 shares. Abner Herrman Brock Limited Liability accumulated 234,616 shares. Synovus Corporation owns 320,817 shares.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $2.19 million activity. CROWN JAMES S also bought $518,950 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares.