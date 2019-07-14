Factory Mutual Insurance Company Has Decreased Its Starbucks (SBUX) Position; Anixter International (AXE) Shorts Increased By 16.52%

Anixter International Inc (NYSE:AXE) had an increase of 16.52% in short interest. AXE’s SI was 356,900 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 16.52% from 306,300 shares previously. With 249,300 avg volume, 1 days are for Anixter International Inc (NYSE:AXE)’s short sellers to cover AXE’s short positions. The SI to Anixter International Inc’s float is 1.18%. The stock increased 2.31% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $58.43. About 84,213 shares traded. Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) has declined 9.07% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.50% the S&P500. Some Historical AXE News: 26/04/2018 – Anixter International Expects Acquisitions Close Before 2Q-End, Add to Earnings in First Full Year of Operation; 26/04/2018 – Anixter International 1Q Adj EPS $1.16; 26/04/2018 – Anixter International Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures of $60M-$70M; 26/04/2018 – Anixter International 1Q Net $32.1M; 26/04/2018 – Anixter International Sees FY18 Cash Flow From Ops of $180M-$200M; 24/04/2018 – Channing Capital Management Exits Position in Anixter; 26/04/2018 – Anixter International 1Q EPS 94c; 26/04/2018 – ANIXTER INTERNATIONAL – FOR 2018, CONTINUE TO ESTIMATE CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS OF $180 MLN – $200 MLN AND CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $60 MLN – $70 MLN; 26/04/2018 – ANIXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO ACQUIRE SECURITY BUSINESSES IN AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND FOR $151 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Anixter International Sees FY18 Organic Sales Growth of 2.0%-5.0%

Factory Mutual Insurance Company decreased Starbucks Corp (SBUX) stake by 33.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Factory Mutual Insurance Company sold 151,200 shares as Starbucks Corp (SBUX)’s stock rose 10.28%. The Factory Mutual Insurance Company holds 295,900 shares with $22.18 million value, down from 447,100 last quarter. Starbucks Corp now has $108.73B valuation. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $89.77. About 4.84 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS 2Q ADJ. EPS 53C, EST. 53C; COMPS UP 2%, EST. UP 1.9%; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE ENTERS PACT FOR PERPETUAL GLOBAL LICENSE OF STARBUCKS CO; 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS TO FOCUS ON DIGITAL, CHINA, AND RESERVE STORES; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS 2Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 02/05/2018 – STARBUCKS SAYS TWO MEN CAN COMPLETE DEGREES W/ ITS COLLEGE PLAN; 30/05/2018 – Starbucks Faces Long Road in Racism Fight After Massive Training; 09/05/2018 – 680News: EXCLUSIVE: Starbucks confirms hidden camera found in washroom in Toronto’s financial district; 30/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: ‘Two Evanstons’: As Starbucks workers get sensitivity training, city looks at local racial divide…; 26/04/2018 – SBUX NOT SEEING COMP SALES IMPACT FROM PHILADELPHIA ARRESTS; 19/04/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Black men arrested at Philadelphia Starbucks tell AP they did nothing wrong, feared for lives

Anixter International Inc., through its subsidiaries, distributes enterprise cabling and security solutions, electrical and electronic wire and cable products, and utility power solutions. The company has market cap of $1.97 billion. The Company’s Network & Security Solutions segment offers copper and fiber optic cable and connectivity, access control, video surveillance, intrusion and fire/life safety, cabinets, power, cable management, wireless, professional audio/video, voice and networking switches, and other ancillary products to technology, finance, telecommunications service providers, transportation, education, government, healthcare, and retail industries. It has a 12.22 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Electrical and Electronic Solutions segment provides electrical and electronic wires and cables, shipboard cables, support and supply products, low-voltage cables, instrumentation cables, industrial communication and control products, security cables, connectors, industrial Ethernet switches, and voice and data cables to the commercial and industrial, and original equipment maker markets.

Among 12 analysts covering Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Starbucks had 17 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold”. On Friday, April 26 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”. The rating was downgraded by UBS to “Neutral” on Monday, April 8. Bank of America maintained the shares of SBUX in report on Friday, April 26 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, April 26 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform” on Thursday, July 11. The company was maintained on Monday, May 6 by Citigroup. Wedbush maintained Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) on Friday, April 26 with “Neutral” rating. Stephens maintained Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) on Friday, April 26 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Piper Jaffray on Monday, June 10.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, up 17.74% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $884.17M for 30.74 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.67% EPS growth.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 sales for $42.25 million activity. Varma Vivek C had sold 70,364 shares worth $4.93M on Wednesday, February 13. 152,634 Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) shares with value of $10.26 million were sold by BURROWS CLIFFORD. Shares for $11.64 million were sold by CULVER JOHN on Thursday, February 7.