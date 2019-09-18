Factory Mutual Insurance Company Has Cut Its Simon Ppty Group New (SPG) Holding as Share Value Declined; Doliver Capital Advisors Has Increased Philip Morris Intl (PM) Position by $3.61 Million; Valuation Declined

Factory Mutual Insurance Company decreased its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (SPG) by 29.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Factory Mutual Insurance Company sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.75% . The institutional investor held 235,891 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.69 million, down from 335,891 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Simon Ppty Group Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $155.92. About 386,022 shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has declined 5.62% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 20/03/2018 – Simon Property Group Says Juster to Retire at Year End; 20/03/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP SAYS CFO ANDREW JUSTER TO RETIRE; 17/05/2018 – Marriott International And Simon Expand Relationship; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q EPS on 38c Gains From Disposition Activity; 09/04/2018 – Simon Begins Transformational Redevelopments At Five Properties; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS SIMON PROPERTY GROUP; OUTLOOK IS STABLE; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Rtgs On Simon Property Group; Otlk Stable; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Nine and Downgrades Two Classes of JPMCC 2013-LC11; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP CALL STARTS; CEO DAVID SIMON SPEAKS; 30/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY CEO DAVID SIMON SPEAKS AT MILKEN CONFERENCE

Doliver Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 4626.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Doliver Capital Advisors Inc bought 46,261 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 47,261 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.71 million, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Doliver Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $71.51. About 2.36M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris: Dividend Increases Will Remain Primary Use of Operating Cash Flow After CapEx; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s Proprietary VLN (TM) Tobacco Called “Minimally or Non-Addictive”; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q L&M Cigarette Shipment Volume Down 12.3%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q East Asia & Australia Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Up 0.2%; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Greece Factory Now Producing Smoke-Free Products; 09/05/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – REVISES 2018 FULL-YEAR REPORTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE, FOR CURRENCY ONLY, TO RANGE OF $5.15 TO $5.30; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds Intel, Exits Philip Morris, Cuts Apple; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q European Union Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 5%; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor New Insights Adds Philip Morris; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and

Factory Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $8.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 9,100 shares to 1.42 million shares, valued at $72.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 146,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold SPG shares while 222 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 284.91 million shares or 0.35% less from 285.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hexavest invested 0% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Thomas J Herzfeld Advsrs holds 0% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) for 36 shares. Chilton Ltd Liability Co reported 168,903 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) for 699,400 shares. 221,142 are owned by Teachers And Annuity Association Of America. Comm National Bank holds 5,365 shares. Numerixs Invest Techs reported 0.28% stake. Whittier Trust Of Nevada holds 0.03% or 2,712 shares in its portfolio. Clark Cap Gp Inc Inc accumulated 120,377 shares. Cap Fund Management has 0.27% invested in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) for 187,227 shares. Financial Bank Of The West invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Raymond James Svcs Advisors accumulated 0.02% or 29,298 shares. Miles Cap has invested 0.22% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Citadel Advsr Ltd Co accumulated 40,792 shares or 0% of the stock. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 73,998 shares.

Analysts await Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.05 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $3.05 per share. SPG’s profit will be $939.47M for 12.78 P/E if the $3.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.99 actual earnings per share reported by Simon Property Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.01% EPS growth.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.

Doliver Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $156.59M and $253.69 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 20,526 shares to 47,545 shares, valued at $2.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 58 investors sold PM shares while 505 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 345 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 0.52% more from 1.12 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 1.77 million shares. 31,056 are owned by Lvw Advsrs Ltd. Spears Abacus Advsr Ltd Llc has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Veritas (Uk) has 350 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Allen Inv Management Lc holds 4,167 shares. Gradient Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1,322 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Capstone Inv Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 151,638 shares. Foyston Gordon & Payne invested in 3.37% or 230,203 shares. Wellington Shields Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 20,874 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Arete Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Co stated it has 5,989 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Carroll Assocs invested in 0.19% or 28,106 shares. Doheny Asset Management Ca has invested 0.17% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Finance Counselors Incorporated stated it has 0.61% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Sarl invested 0.87% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). 7,085 were accumulated by Tci Wealth Advisors Inc.