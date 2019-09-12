Factory Mutual Insurance Company Has Cut Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Position; FURUKAWA ELEC LTD ORDINARY SHARES (FUWAF) Shorts Down By 34.03%

FURUKAWA ELEC LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:FUWAF) had a decrease of 34.03% in short interest. FUWAF’s SI was 180,100 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 34.03% from 273,000 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 1801 days are for FURUKAWA ELEC LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:FUWAF)’s short sellers to cover FUWAF’s short positions. It closed at $29.46 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Factory Mutual Insurance Company decreased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 11.34% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Factory Mutual Insurance Company sold 19,900 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Factory Mutual Insurance Company holds 155,550 shares with $294.56M value, down from 175,450 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $879.83 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.13% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $1822.99. About 2.03M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 13/04/2018 – Saudi Crown Prince woos Amazon, Lockheed and others to build a tech hub; 08/05/2018 – Google, Amazon, Facebook to Attend White House AI Meeting; 23/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos learned a critical business lesson after requiring 6-page memos instead of PowerPoints; 26/04/2018 – EU strikes deal forcing Netflix, Amazon to fund European content; 25/04/2018 – The Financial Brand Forum Conference Presentation from StrategyCorps: The Amazon Prime Effect; 30/05/2018 – This group of protestors is calling for Amazon to separate the roles of CEO and chairman; 02/05/2018 – Amazon is reportedly offering discounts to retailers for using its payment service; 01/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS PRIME-2 RATING TO AMAZON’S NEW COMMERCIAL PAPER; 14/03/2018 – Earth Alive Distributor American Cannabis Company Secures New Online Distribution Channels With Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for Dr. Maríjane Root Probiotic; 25/04/2018 – Retailer Carrefour agrees purchasing deal with Systeme-U

Factory Mutual Insurance Company increased United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) stake by 3,000 shares to 583,652 valued at $75.99M in 2019Q2. It also upped Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) stake by 6,700 shares and now owns 1.06M shares. Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) was raised too.

Among 9 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon.com has $260000 highest and $1965 lowest target. $2238.50’s average target is 22.79% above currents $1822.99 stock price. Amazon.com had 15 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $260000 target in Tuesday, September 3 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Friday, March 15 to “Overweight” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 26 by Cowen & Co. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by DA Davidson. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, August 2 by M Partners. On Monday, March 18 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, June 21 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 19 by Bank of America.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.22 billion for 99.08 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Truepoint Incorporated owns 588 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Gateway Advisers Limited Company has invested 3.27% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). New York-based Amalgamated Natl Bank has invested 2.43% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Stack Fin Mngmt, Montana-based fund reported 883 shares. 107 were accumulated by Pecaut And. Savant Cap Ltd Liability Corporation owns 4,593 shares or 1.23% of their US portfolio. Fayez Sarofim & Com stated it has 114,063 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 7,187 shares. Annex Advisory Ser Ltd Liability holds 0.15% or 580 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Rockland Trust has 0.14% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Consulate holds 269 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. 7,203 are held by Community Investment. Btg Pactual Glob Asset Limited holds 0.92% or 1,951 shares in its portfolio. Meyer Handelman holds 0.75% or 7,784 shares. Moreover, Piedmont Advsr Inc has 3.99% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Another recent and important Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FUWAF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. ADR 2017 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on February 07, 2018.

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells telecommunications, energy, automobile, electronic parts, and construction products worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.63 billion. The firm offers telecommunications products, such as broadband systems, routers/network equipment, optical fiber sensing systems, and wireless products; and optical fiber cables and identifiers, optical closures/termination boxes, optical connectors/cords, fusion splicers/optical connecting tools, optical fiber line monitoring/management systems, optical component/devices, and metal communication cables, as well as wiring materials. It currently has negative earnings. It also offers energy products, including power cables, cable-related equipment/connection and terminal products, industrial machine-related equipment, fire-prevention products, electrical conductors, power distribution products, and cable conduit materials; and automobile products comprising wire harnesses, connectors, functional products and materials, and interior finishing materials.