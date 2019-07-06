Factory Mutual Insurance Company Has Cut Devon Energy New (DVN) Holding as Stock Value Rose; As Lyondellbasell Industries Nv (LYB) Shares Declined, Shareholder Regions Financial Has Raised Position

Regions Financial Corp increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv (LYB) by 2.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regions Financial Corp bought 16,567 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.17% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 602,022 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.62 million, up from 585,455 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regions Financial Corp who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $87.42. About 4.37 million shares traded or 51.68% up from the average. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 27.90% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.33% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 23/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer Jeffrey A. Kaplan honored with ‘Legend in Law’ award; 10/04/2018 – AIR LIQUIDE AIRP.PA – CONSTRUCTION OF LYONDELLBASELL’S NEW PO/TBA PLANT EXPECTED TO BEGIN IN H2 2018 AND BE COMPLETED IN 2021; 20/03/2018 – PlasticsNewsEuro: LyondellBasell and SUEZ establish plastics recycling JV; 26/03/2018 – ALL LYONDELL HOUSTON REFINERY UNITS RESTARTED AFTER SUNDAY STEAM OUTAGE; 18/04/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC – A. SCHULMAN CONTINUES TO EXPECT TRANSACTION TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 27/04/2018 – LyondellBasell 1Q EPS $3.11; 24/04/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Wells Fargo Industrials Conference; 24/04/2018 – LyondellBasell Bond Trading 7x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 08/05/2018 – LYB: GLOBAL POLYETHYLENE MARKET IS TIGHTENING FURTHER; 26/03/2018 – Lyondell Houston refinery large CDU operating normally

Factory Mutual Insurance Company decreased its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (DVN) by 58.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Factory Mutual Insurance Company sold 592,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 415,200 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.25 million, down from 1.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Devon Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.59B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $27.9. About 4.23 million shares traded. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 25.15% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.58% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 04/05/2018 – Devon at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 16; 07/05/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP DVN.N : KLR GROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $4 TO $53; 15/05/2018 – Devon at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – CORRECTED-RPT-A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 02/05/2018 – DEVON IN DISCUSSIONS ON ‘LARGE’ DIVESTMENT OPPORTUNITIES: CEO; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy: Sees 2018 Midpoint Oil Production Growth Rate of 16% Vs. Year Ago; 20/03/2018 – CORRECTED-A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 07/03/2018 – Devon Energy Announces Tender Offers for up to $1.0 Billion Aggregate Purchase Price for Certain Outstanding Debt Securities an; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mid Cap Value Adds Ametek, Exits Devon; 21/05/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP DVN.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $45

Regions Financial Corp, which manages about $8.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Etfs/Usa (IJH) by 47,304 shares to 1.45M shares, valued at $275.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 7,892 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 195,283 shares, and cut its stake in Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT).

More notable recent LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Time To Buy LyondellBasell – Seeking Alpha” on April 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Boasting A 42% Return On Equity, Is LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “LyondellBasell: A Safe Buy In The Current Market Tumble – Seeking Alpha” on December 27, 2018. More interesting news about LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “LyondellBasell: Chemicals Giant Offers High Dividend And Attractive Total Returns – Seeking Alpha” published on January 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “A Closer Look At LyondellBasell – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Grp Inc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Moreover, Lipe Dalton has 2.17% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 35,045 shares. Boston Advsr Ltd holds 0.05% or 10,523 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt owns 17,793 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Payden Rygel reported 0.01% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Colorado-based Paragon Capital Mgmt has invested 0.17% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Toronto Dominion Bancorporation has invested 0.03% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Cipher Lp has 31,919 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Jcic Asset Management Inc, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 50 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Lc invested in 0.04% or 8,277 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 129,600 shares. Ancora Advsrs Lc holds 0.21% or 59,626 shares in its portfolio. Fernwood Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 7,975 shares. Green Square Ltd invested 0.75% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Guardian Capital LP has invested 0.32% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB).

More notable recent Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “This Oil Stock Could Be a Big Winner in the Coming Year – The Motley Fool” on June 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Interest dims in Oklahoma’s once-promising shale play – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” published on June 13, 2019, Fool.com published: “With Oil Prices Back Around $60 a Barrel, These Oil Stocks Are Cashing In – The Motley Fool” on March 23, 2019. More interesting news about Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Devon Energy Corp (DVN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Devon Energy’s Dividend Growth Is In Doubt – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 21, 2019.

Analysts await Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.49 EPS, up 44.12% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.34 per share. DVN’s profit will be $203.60 million for 14.23 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Devon Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.11% EPS growth.