Factory Mutual Insurance Company Has Boosted Nike (NKE) Position; THERAPEUTIC SOLUTIONS INTERNATIONAL (TSOI) Sellers Decreased By 83.58% Their Shorts

THERAPEUTIC SOLUTIONS INTERNATIONAL INC (OTCMKTS:TSOI) had a decrease of 83.58% in short interest. TSOI’s SI was 2,200 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 83.58% from 13,400 shares previously. The stock increased 37.14% or $0.0013 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0048. About 21.89 million shares traded or 173.00% up from the average. Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI) has 0.00% since July 30, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Factory Mutual Insurance Company increased Nike Inc (NKE) stake by 45.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Factory Mutual Insurance Company acquired 123,200 shares as Nike Inc (NKE)’s stock declined 1.63%. The Factory Mutual Insurance Company holds 393,700 shares with $33.52M value, up from 270,500 last quarter. Nike Inc now has $137.29 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $87.62. About 3.28M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 04/04/2018 – Highsnobiety: A Virgil Abloh x Nike Air Force 1 Low Could Drop This Year; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN NIKE INC – SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 – Nike Conducting Review of HR Practices — Memo; 08/05/2018 – 5 More Nike Executives Are Out Amid Inquiry Into Harassment Allegations; 07/05/2018 – BNP Paribas Netherland Adds Worldpay, Exits Nike: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Nike also saw strong growth in its Jordan brand, sportswear and running divisions; 04/04/2018 – The announcement came just a couple weeks after allegations of inappropriate workplace behavior led to changes in the executive ranks at Nike; 08/05/2018 – Another Long-Time Nike Executive Departs Amid Workplace Upheaval; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Four more Nike executives are out amid inquiry into harassment allegations – NYT; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – IMPACT OF TAX ACT RESULTED IN ONE-TIME PROVISIONAL CHARGES THAT REDUCED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE BY $1.25 IN QTR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Palisades Hudson Asset Management LP reported 3,426 shares. Proshare Advsrs Limited Co, Maryland-based fund reported 334,730 shares. Eulav Asset Management reported 32,000 shares stake. Morgan Stanley has 0.3% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc reported 0.23% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Century Cos reported 7.60 million shares. Woodmont Counsel Ltd Com has invested 0.56% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Clearbridge Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 132,238 shares. 340,066 were accumulated by Ing Groep Nv. Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation stated it has 0.62% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 294,461 were accumulated by Kbc Grp Nv. Washington Tru Commercial Bank reported 0.37% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Trust Company Of Oklahoma holds 0% or 35,583 shares in its portfolio. Eastern Fincl Bank invested 0.08% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Sumitomo Mitsui Hldgs invested 0.4% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $12.30 million activity. 150,000 shares valued at $12.30 million were sold by PARKER MARK G on Monday, February 4.

Factory Mutual Insurance Company decreased American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) stake by 34,700 shares to 337,600 valued at $65.55M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) stake by 561,100 shares and now owns 1.32M shares. Broadcom Inc was reduced too.

Among 22 analysts covering Nike (NYSE:NKE), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Nike has $103 highest and $60 lowest target. $92.38’s average target is 5.43% above currents $87.62 stock price. Nike had 39 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, March 15. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by J.P. Morgan. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of NKE in report on Wednesday, March 20 with “Hold” rating. UBS maintained it with “Hold” rating and $87 target in Friday, February 22 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Saturday, March 16 by Susquehanna. Susquehanna maintained it with “Buy” rating and $100 target in Friday, March 22 report. The stock of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating by Macquarie Research given on Friday, March 22. On Tuesday, March 19 the stock rating was maintained by Pivotal Research with “Buy”. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Monday, June 24 by Bank of America.