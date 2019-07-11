Factory Mutual Insurance Company Has Boosted Its Cvs Health (CVS) Position by $8.78 Million; Hartford Financial Management Trimmed Holding in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by $552,684

Hartford Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 16.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Financial Management Inc sold 3,476 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,482 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.79M, down from 20,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $165.21. About 1.08M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH INTERNATIONAL TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING EUROPE) WAS UP (+9.7%); 09/05/2018 – U.S. ADP April Regional Employment Report (Table); 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Midsized Businesses Added Nearly Half of All Jobs in March; 07/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-ADP sale report puts France’s 70 bln portfolio under spotlight; 05/04/2018 – REG-Aéroports de Paris SA: Appointments within Groupe ADP; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q Net $643.1M; 28/03/2018 – March 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on; 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: Finding Workers Increasingly Becoming Businesses Number One Problem; 17/04/2018 – Gig Economy’s Rising Popularity Proving Unstoppable Value for Human Capital; 07/03/2018 – French Government to Launch Full Privatization of ADP -BFM Business

Factory Mutual Insurance Company increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 19.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Factory Mutual Insurance Company bought 162,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 996,388 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.95 million, up from 833,888 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.68% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $57.97. About 28.81M shares traded or 195.87% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 06/03/2018 – CVS Starts Blockbuster Debt Sale to Fund $68 Billion Aetna Deal; 14/03/2018 – The BCBS Institute will test the pharmacy rides at select Walgreens locations in Chicago and select CVS locations in Pittsburgh; 29/03/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: CVS’ management is no good at telling their story; 07/05/2018 – Fred’s to Sell Specialty Pharmacy Unit for $40M to CVS; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health Announces Plans to Focus on Kidney Care and Dialysis Treatment; 13/03/2018 – CVS: Aetna Transaction Expected to Close in Second Half of 2018; 04/04/2018 – Berger & Montague, P.C.: False Claims Act Case Against Caremark (CVS Health) Unsealed; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health appoints Marc-David Munk as CMO of MinuteClinic; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2018 Adj EPS $6.87-Adj EPS $7.08; 13/04/2018 – Munk joins CVS from Iora Health, a company that wants to create better primary care

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $9.06 million activity. 10,000 shares valued at $531,800 were bought by BROWN C DAVID II on Monday, March 11. LUDWIG EDWARD J bought $105,600 worth of stock. 9,600 shares were bought by DORMAN DAVID W, worth $506,016 on Friday, March 8. MERLO LARRY J sold $10.73M worth of stock.

Factory Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $8.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 129,700 shares to 553,800 shares, valued at $30.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 87,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.64M shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 39,143 were reported by Marathon Trading Investment Mngmt Ltd. Farallon Cap Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.27% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Estabrook Cap Management holds 300 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Summit Asset Management Limited Company owns 6,160 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. The Iowa-based Hills Savings Bank And has invested 0.62% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Moreover, Blackrock has 0.22% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Levin Strategies Limited Partnership invested 0.04% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Somerset Trust Com reported 758 shares. Personal Capital Advisors has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Beacon Fin Group Incorporated holds 1.54% or 174,717 shares in its portfolio. Private Cap Advisors holds 0.14% or 8,450 shares in its portfolio. 41,970 are held by Reliant Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Company holds 127,875 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Signaturefd owns 0.02% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 4,904 shares. Penobscot Inv Communications Incorporated holds 50,215 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 insider sales for $8.86 million activity. Shares for $236,629 were sold by Black Maria. $5.42M worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares were sold by Rodriguez Carlos A. Another trade for 1,706 shares valued at $256,567 was made by Weinstein Donald on Wednesday, February 13. Ayala John also sold $418,155 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares. The insider Perrotti Thomas J sold 1,314 shares worth $176,063. Politi Douglas W sold $875,129 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) on Tuesday, February 5.

Hartford Financial Management Inc, which manages about $809.38M and $292.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 11,811 shares to 51,995 shares, valued at $1.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ssga Active Etf Tr by 12,345 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,466 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 22.83% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.92 per share. ADP’s profit will be $494.82 million for 36.55 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.77 actual EPS reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.16% negative EPS growth.