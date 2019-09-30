Factory Mutual Insurance Company Has Boosted Cisco Sys (CSCO) Position by $405,000; Facebook (FB) Shareholder Courage Capital Management Cut Its Holding by $2.37 Million as Stock Price Rose

Factory Mutual Insurance Company increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 0.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Factory Mutual Insurance Company bought 7,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 1.30M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $71.11 million, up from 1.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $207.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $48.84. About 16.07 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B2 CFR TO C1 HOLDINGS CORP.; OUTLOOK STABLE; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cisco warns of major potential hack in Ukraine; 24/03/2018 – Mena Report: Azerbaijan : Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies and Cisco sign MoU; 09/05/2018 – Yacktman Adds Amerco, Cuts Cisco, Buys More Reading: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Global $5.8 Bn Digital Forensics Market 2018-2023 – Leading Players are LogRhythm, AccessData, Open Text Corp and Cisco Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/05/2018 – Cisco Systems is pulling all online ads from YouTube due to fears of the ads appearing on sensitive content on the platform; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Earnings on Tap: Good Vibes for the ‘Catalyst’ — Barron’s Blog; 25/05/2018 – Cisco Buyout Prompts Entrepreneur to Help Others — Barron’s Blog; 16/04/2018 – GONG.IO – RECEIVED INVESTMENT FROM CISCO INVESTMENTS IN AN EXTENSION OF A1 FUNDING ROUND; 24/05/2018 – Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins speaks at VivaTech 2018 amid heightened cybersecurity concerns

Courage Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook (FB) by 49.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Courage Capital Management Llc sold 12,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 12,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.41M, down from 24,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Courage Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $505.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $177.1. About 14.66 million shares traded or 2.70% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 28/03/2018 – Internet firms should do “much much” more to remove illegal content -UK interior minister; 25/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: AMD, Facebook, Xilinx Surge, PayPal Rises — Barron’s Blog; 22/03/2018 – Facebook admits to rough year after being ‘caught flat-footed’ by data leak; 12/04/2018 – Is Mark Zuckerberg Embarrassed About Facebook?: Fully Charged; 23/03/2018 – SKANDIA HAS LOOKED INTO FACEBOOK’S DATA MANAGEMENT; 06/04/2018 – Bannasch’s $1.4 Billion Hedge Fund Looks Past Media Facebook Hit; 05/04/2018 – RowOne® Partners with Netsertive to Increase Sales and Visibility through Social Media Engagement; 17/03/2018 – Shut It Down; Facebook Flaws; Politician’s Dream: Saturday Wrap; 21/03/2018 – Balaji Sridharan: #BREAKING: #Facebook CEO Mark #Zuckerberg admits mistakes, outlines steps to protect user data in light of; 01/05/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg delivered the keynote address at Facebook’s annual F8 developer conference Tuesday

Courage Capital Management Llc, which manages about $512.94M and $58.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hanger (NYSE:HGR) by 32,613 shares to 1.22 million shares, valued at $23.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 22.82 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Factory Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $8.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 85,000 shares to 255,400 shares, valued at $41.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 60,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 455,700 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.