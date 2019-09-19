Factory Mutual Insurance Company Decreased Its United Parcel Service (UPS) Position as Share Price Rose; As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Rose, Holder Hendley & Co Upped Stake

Factory Mutual Insurance Company decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 11.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Factory Mutual Insurance Company sold 60,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 455,700 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $47.06 million, down from 515,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $119.34. About 1.78 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Transport Adds Echo Global, Cuts UPS; 03/04/2018 – INDONESIA TO REVISE RULES ON VC FOR START-UPS, TAX FOR SMES; 19/03/2018 – UPS – CONSORTIUM HAS DEPLOYED A NEW CHARGING TECHNOLOGY IN LONDON; 24/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – J–LIBERT UPS SERVICE/BASE YEAR/C85158 – 36C24718Q0408; 05/04/2018 – NOTICE TO UPS EMPLOYEES WITH ACCOUNTS AT THE MERRILL LYNCH TAMPA, FLORIDA BRANCH OFFICE: Klayman & Toskes, P.A. Continues to; 05/04/2018 – The central issue is the 5.5 percent minimum “institutional” cost contribution requirement from the post office’s package business, which competes with UPS and FedEx; 21/03/2018 – GERALD HARVEY UPS VOTING STAKE IN HARVEY NORMAN TO 30.51%; 30/05/2018 – UPS SAYS IT’S STILL COLLECTING INFORMATION ON INCIDENT; 23/05/2018 – UPS SURCHARGE ON OVERSIZED CARGO TO RISE TO $650 FROM $500; 18/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Spain’s Balearic Islands To ‘BBB+’; Outlook Positive

Hendley & Co Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendley & Co Inc bought 4,409 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 92,059 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.33M, up from 87,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendley & Co Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $140.34. About 22.69 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 31/05/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS SAYS AS PART OF ENHANCED ALLIANCE, INFOSYS WILL ALSO ESTABLISH A GLOBAL MICROSOFT CLOUD INNOVATION CENTER IN THE U.S; 15/05/2018 – TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 16/05/2018 – National Post: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 21/03/2018 – Hensel Phelps at Work on $13.5 Billion in Active Projects, Mostly for Tech Leaders Intel, Microsoft, an Industrial Info News Alert; 31/05/2018 – Ingenico ePayments Voted Best International CNP Program by Customers at the 2018 CNP Awards; 12/03/2018 – Former Microsoft CFO Chris Liddell could be Trump’s next top economic adviser It could give Silicon Valley more influence in the Trump administration; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft co-founder turned ocean explorer Paul Allen found the USS Lexington aircraft carrier, which had been lost since 1942; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft announces quarterly dividend; 05/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: LONG-RUNNING OPERATIONS DELAYED BY UP TO TWO HOURS; 03/04/2018 – GoodData Launches Analytical Insurance Solutions to Streamline Insurance Claims and Underwriting Processes

Hendley & Co Inc, which manages about $216.47M and $213.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (NYSE:APD) by 9,508 shares to 18,375 shares, valued at $4.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Factory Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $8.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (KIE) by 1.65M shares to 5.20 million shares, valued at $176.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 9,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.42M shares, and has risen its stake in Fox Corp.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.05 EPS, up 12.64% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.76 billion for 14.55 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual EPS reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.59% EPS growth.