Factory Mutual Insurance Company Cut Stake in Union Pacific (UNP) as Market Valuation Rose; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Market Value Declined, Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Lifted Its Position by $624,944

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 149.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan bought 4,496 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The hedge fund held 7,496 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.05M, up from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $354.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $133.66. About 7.24 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q Net $4.37B; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- COACH® Self-Adhering Sports Wrap (size: 3in); 07/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Advocates on Behalf of Patients at FTC Public Workshop; 29/05/2018 – Invokana: The Diabetic Drug That Costs a Limb; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY SALES $81.0B TO $81.8B; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- 1-DAY ACUVUE Moist for ASTIGMATISM Brand Contact Lenses; 29/03/2018 – Fitch Cites Johnson & Johnson’s Consistent Operating and Financial Performance for ‘AAA’ Rating; 24/05/2018 – Is Hank Fuchs tearing up about JJ?; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Discussions on Specific Future Actions Ongoing; 30/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Emanuel says Johnson decision on Rialmo is `not the end of the process’

Factory Mutual Insurance Company decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 9.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Factory Mutual Insurance Company sold 35,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 338,479 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $57.24 million, down from 373,479 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $2.65 during the last trading session, reaching $156.32. About 2.78M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 08/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference May 15; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 02:27 PM; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO SAYS MAJOR SERVICE METRICS IMPROVING; 10/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $144 FROM $140; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES `STEADY IMPROVEMENTS’ TO NETWORK CONGESTION; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC PLANS TO FILE ALTERNATIVE SCHEDULE FOR PTC; 09/05/2018 – Forsta AP-Fonden Adds Union Pacific, Exits Enbridge Inc: 13F; 26/03/2018 – Union Pacific Names TRAC lnterstar Preferred National Provider Of Emergency Road Service; 10/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $148 FROM $143; 23/05/2018 – Nafta Has Been a ‘Tremendous Success,’ Says Union Pacific CEO (Video)

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.69B for 16.08 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Factory Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $8.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 2,200 shares to 407,100 shares, valued at $83.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 34,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 414,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 36,636 were accumulated by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh. Carlton Hofferkamp Jenks Wealth Mngmt Limited Company owns 6,012 shares. Pennsylvania Trust Com, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 209,143 shares. 68,863 are held by Forbes J M Llp. Signaturefd Llc reported 5,840 shares. Eaton Vance holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 766,901 shares. 8,848 are held by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams. The Georgia-based Acg Wealth has invested 0.11% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Benjamin F Edwards & accumulated 6,606 shares. Wallington Asset Management Limited Com stated it has 43,472 shares or 1.82% of all its holdings. Cornerstone holds 0.03% or 2,188 shares in its portfolio. Ww Investors owns 11.39M shares or 0.45% of their US portfolio. Gateway Advisory Limited Liability holds 6,383 shares. Barrett Asset Management Llc accumulated 7,988 shares. Drexel Morgan And Co reported 1.98% stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Laffer Investments holds 4,757 shares. Rockland owns 152,532 shares. Focused Investors Ltd Company reported 1.12M shares. The Pennsylvania-based West Chester Capital Advsrs has invested 1.08% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Financial Bank Hapoalim Bm holds 0.53% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 15,405 shares. Westchester Mgmt reported 3.79% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 11,058 were reported by Sather Finance Grp Incorporated. Biondo Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability invested in 1.24% or 37,323 shares. Dubuque Bancshares And Tru Communications accumulated 2.63% or 117,076 shares. Stack Fincl Mngmt holds 1.4% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 89,688 shares. The Vermont-based Tru Of Vermont has invested 2.06% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Brown Brothers Harriman And Com invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Invesco accumulated 11.87 million shares or 0.39% of the stock. Atlanta Capital L L C reported 0.01% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Tradewinds Cap Mngmt Llc stated it has 6,975 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “J&J’s Janssen gets breakthrough designation for niraparib in prostate cancer – Seeking Alpha” on October 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Suggests It’s 43% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Johnson & Johnson’s Dead Serious Opioid Issues – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “Stocks Pummeled as Recession Fears Rattle – Schaeffers Research” published on October 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.