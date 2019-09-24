Factory Mutual Insurance Company Cut Stake in Pfizer (PFE) by $11.63 Million; Alethea Capital Management Lowered Its Conagra Brands (CAG) Holding by $820,040

Factory Mutual Insurance Company decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 15.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Factory Mutual Insurance Company sold 270,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 1.53 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $66.19 million, down from 1.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $36.01. About 22.59M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 15/05/2018 – FDA approves Pfizer’s biosimilar of Amgen’s Epogen; 18/04/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS EXPANDS GLOBAL PATENT PORTFOLIO FOR CANCER COMBINATION THERAPY; 13/04/2018 – EpiPen shortages seen in Canada, UK but U.S. supply intact; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers 1Q Eliquis Revenue $1.51 Billion; 19/03/2018 – Pfizer at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright Today; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q Rev $12.9B; 17/04/2018 – Biovica International AB: Positive results with DiviTum® from new Pfizer study presented at the AACR congress; 18/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson scraps Alzheimer’s trials on safety concerns; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER: CHANTIX/CHAMPIX DIDN’T MEET CONTINUOUS ABSTINENCE RATE; 25/05/2018 – Australian anti-trust watchdog loses appeal against Pfizer over Lipitor sales

Alethea Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) by 65.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alethea Capital Management Llc sold 31,540 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The institutional investor held 16,672 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $442,000, down from 48,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alethea Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Conagra Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.28% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $29.56. About 4.01M shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 22/03/2018 – Net sales in Conagra’s frozen food business rose 3 percent to $689 million in the quarter; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands 3Q EPS 90c; 04/05/2018 – CONAGRA AND JANA MUTUALLY AGREE TO END COOPERATION PACT; 15/05/2018 – JANA BOOSTED PF, JACK, NOC, CAG IN 1Q: 13F; 22/03/2018 – Conagra mitigates inflation hit with fewer discounts, cost control; 05/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – ARE WORKING WITH J.M. SMUCKER COMPANY TO REVIEW ALL OPTIONS REGARDING PROPOSED SALE OF WESSON OIL BUSINESS; 05/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS COMMENTS ON FTC POSITION ON WESSON PROPOSED SALE; 10/04/2018 – Level Brands Announces Contract with Riley Rose for Distribution of Beauty & Pin-Ups Products; 24/05/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – APPOINTMENT OF ANIL ARORA AS DIRECTOR, WILL INCREASE SIZE OF ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS FROM 11 TO 12; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC SEES 2018 REPORTED NET SALES GROWTH APPROXIMATELY 150 BASIS POINTS HIGHER THAN ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH RATE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 60 investors sold CAG shares while 185 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 409.75 million shares or 1.67% less from 416.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. James Inv Rech Inc invested in 0% or 117 shares. 514,275 are owned by New York State Teachers Retirement. Aperio Grp Limited Liability invested in 0.03% or 257,421 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr invested in 0.02% or 1,685 shares. Enterprise Fincl Corp holds 0% or 636 shares. Scotia accumulated 32,503 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Huber Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.66% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Mirae Asset Global Invs Ltd accumulated 57,794 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Oppenheimer invested in 29,699 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 69,244 are owned by Amalgamated Commercial Bank. Cognios Limited Liability reported 75,791 shares. 5.51 million were reported by Goldman Sachs Grp. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc has invested 0.01% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Boys Arnold owns 10,750 shares. Capstone Investment Advisors, New York-based fund reported 9,495 shares.

Analysts await Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $0.40 EPS, down 14.89% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.47 per share. CAG’s profit will be $194.64M for 18.48 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Conagra Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. Arora Anil bought $48,096 worth of stock or 1,600 shares. 25,000 Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) shares with value of $668,250 were bought by OMTVEDT CRAIG P.

Alethea Capital Management Llc, which manages about $155.00 million and $153.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ra Med Sys Inc by 318,700 shares to 525,680 shares, valued at $1.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) by 10,931 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,931 shares, and has risen its stake in Kura Oncology Inc.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.43B for 14.52 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ironwood Invest Management holds 0.51% or 15,062 shares in its portfolio. Vaughan Nelson Mgmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 35,250 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Stillwater Invest Mngmt Ltd invested in 1.25% or 68,796 shares. Partnervest Advisory Services Ltd Liability holds 8,102 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Advisors Mngmt reported 0.12% stake. 325,928 are held by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt. Regentatlantic Cap invested 1.44% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Scotia Capital owns 1.54 million shares for 0.81% of their portfolio. Brighton Jones Llc owns 39,441 shares. North Point Managers Corporation Oh holds 0.04% or 5,193 shares. Moreover, Mycio Wealth Partners Limited Liability has 0.19% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 56,662 shares. Hartwell J M Ltd Partnership has invested 0.05% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 9.42M are owned by Ajo L P. Pnc Fincl Services Grp reported 19.09 million shares. Cordasco Network reported 0.1% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $104,160 activity.

Factory Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $8.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 34,400 shares to 414,400 shares, valued at $101.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 13,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.77M shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).