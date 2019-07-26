Factory Mutual Insurance Company Cut Its Stake in Apple (AAPL) by $19.03 Million as Stock Rose; Brave Asset Management Has Boosted Its Citigroup (C) Holding by $468,348

Factory Mutual Insurance Company decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 6.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Factory Mutual Insurance Company sold 97,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.42 million shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $278.40M, down from 1.51M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $952.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $207.02. About 12.12 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/04/2018 – Apple Enters Correction Territory For Second Time This Year — MarketWatch; 04/05/2018 – Daily Mail: Apple boss’s concerns for children and apps [Eire Region]; 12/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Apple Hires Oracle Channel Veteran To Help Drive Enterprise Sales Growth; 17/04/2018 – Bank of America Goes for Biggest Maple Bond Offering Since Apple; 20/03/2018 – RPT-ANALYSIS-Apple grabs 2-year lead in 3D sensing race; 24/04/2018 – AMS SAYS UNNAMED BIG CONSUMER CUSTOMER IS PREPARING MAJOR RAMP-UPS IN H2 2018 FOR ITS OPTICAL SENSORS; 01/05/2018 – China is one of Apple’s most important and competitive markets, and one that has increasingly been in the geopolitical spotlight amid trade tensions with the U.S; 13/05/2018 – Apple sows seeds of next market swing; 05/03/2018 – Mondelez Follows Apple, McDonald’s in Offering Debut Maple Bonds; 13/03/2018 – Spotify enters South African market

Brave Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 151.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Asset Management Inc bought 7,554 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,554 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $781,000, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $161.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $71.39. About 15.43M shares traded or 17.88% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 23/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $84 FROM $80; 06/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Citi downbeat on UK retail; 15/03/2018 – Citigroup CEO earns 369 times average employee; 18/04/2018 – Financial 15 Split Corp.: Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share; 17/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP PREFERS ASTRAZENECA AND BAYER IN EUROPE; 08/05/2018 – KEANE GROUP INC FRAC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19 FROM $18; 28/03/2018 – Multiple businesses, including Wells competitor Citigroup, have restricted their dealings with firearms-related companies; 11/05/2018 – BARCLAYS HIRES CITIGROUP’S CLEMENTS TO LEAD U.S. CLO BUSINESS; 29/03/2018 – GHANA SAYS ANGLOGOLD’S OBUASI PLAN LACKS LOCAL CONTENT: CITI FM; 19/03/2018 – EASTERLY GOVERNMENT SAID TO OFFER $58.6M SHRS VIA CITI, BTIG

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75B for 24.41 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Factory Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $8.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 123,200 shares to 393,700 shares, valued at $33.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (ACWX) by 4.21M shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.44M shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northstar Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Com, Colorado-based fund reported 54,407 shares. Whalerock Point Prtn accumulated 39,448 shares. Cumberland Prtnrs Ltd holds 66,792 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability holds 66,483 shares or 1.19% of its portfolio. 217,803 were accumulated by Nichols Pratt Advisers Ltd Liability Partnership Ma. Winslow Evans & Crocker has invested 2.96% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 5,623 were accumulated by Sentinel Lba. Palisade Asset Limited Com reported 2.09% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hirtle Callaghan & Company Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Becker Cap Management has 429,477 shares. Jane Street Gp Lc, New York-based fund reported 2.54 million shares. Captrust Fin Advsr invested in 277,050 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mgmt Corporation reported 0.37% stake. Greenleaf Trust has invested 0.44% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Seatown Hldg Pte Limited reported 54,000 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $791,051 activity. 7,000 shares were sold by Whitaker Michael, worth $442,708 on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Davenport & Comm Limited has 1.59% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 2.04M shares. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 40 shares. Moreover, Mycio Wealth Ptnrs Limited Liability has 0.03% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 479,711 shares. Cambiar Limited Liability accumulated 703,661 shares or 1.04% of the stock. Natl Asset Inc reported 18,860 shares. Colrain Capital Limited Liability Corporation has invested 4.78% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Tennessee-based First Mercantile has invested 0.08% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Moreover, Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Company has 0.16% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Us Fincl Bank De has 0.13% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 727,722 shares. Daiwa Secs Gru holds 0.11% or 201,721 shares. Duncker Streett & Company holds 7,512 shares. Arga LP accumulated 68,885 shares. Horan Capital Mngmt holds 2.83% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 246,074 shares. Whittier Tru has 0.42% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 218,876 shares.