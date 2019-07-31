Factory Mutual Insurance Company Cut Costco Whsl New (COST) Stake; Wisconsin Energy (WEC)’s Sentiment Is 1

Wisconsin Energy Corp (WEC) investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.40, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 3 active investment managers opened new and increased equity positions, while 3 sold and trimmed stakes in Wisconsin Energy Corp. The active investment managers in our database now have: 137,054 shares, down from 149,260 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Wisconsin Energy Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 1 Increased: 3 New Position: 0.

Factory Mutual Insurance Company decreased Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) stake by 36.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Factory Mutual Insurance Company sold 35,300 shares as Costco Whsl Corp New (COST)’s stock rose 14.98%. The Factory Mutual Insurance Company holds 61,700 shares with $15.19 million value, down from 97,000 last quarter. Costco Whsl Corp New now has $122.87B valuation. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $279.38. About 731,550 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Recognizes Costco Wholesale Corporation with 2018 Helen Darling Award for Excellence in Healt; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – TOTAL CARDHOLDERS AT 92.2 MILLION AT THE END OF THE QUARTER, UP FROM 91.5 MILLION 12 WEEKS EARLIER. – CONF CALL; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES UP 8.4 PCT; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 57C FROM 50C, EST. 55C; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO CFO GALANTI SPEAKS ON ANALYST TELECONFERENCE; 19/03/2018 – Whole Foods calls supplier summit amid Amazon angst; 07/03/2018 – PREVIEW: Wall St discounts Costco ahead of quarterly report; 15/05/2018 – BHAKTI Launches New lced Chai Beverages; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale March Sales $12.92 Billion, Up 10.9%; 18/05/2018 – Children’s National Dedicates Costco Wholesale Atrium in Recognition of 30-Year Partnership

Among 16 analysts covering Costco (NASDAQ:COST), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Costco has $30000 highest and $225 lowest target. $261.19’s average target is -6.51% below currents $279.38 stock price. Costco had 29 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Neutral” on Thursday, July 11. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 9 by Wells Fargo. Citigroup maintained Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) on Monday, March 11 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Monday, April 1. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Bank of America. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, July 11 report. The stock of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, May 31 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation on Friday, March 8 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, April 24 with “Outperform”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adirondack Trust, New York-based fund reported 1,442 shares. Stevens Capital Mgmt Lp reported 0.2% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). 7,024 are held by Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma. Tradition Cap Management Lc stated it has 0.5% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Miracle Mile Advsr Lc holds 0.18% or 9,127 shares in its portfolio. Keating Inv Counselors Inc stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Ontario – Canada-based Barometer Cap Mngmt has invested 0.96% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Macquarie Grp Limited has invested 0.03% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Legal & General Grp Inc Public Limited Com reported 0.39% stake. Twin Tree Management Ltd Partnership owns 0.01% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 5,347 shares. Meridian Management invested 1.16% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Ltd owns 4,582 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Sarasin Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership owns 733,841 shares. Madison Holdings Incorporated invested in 0.12% or 26,919 shares. Atwood Palmer Inc accumulated 570 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11B for 27.61 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $727,935 activity. 3,000 shares were bought by MEISENBACH JOHN W, worth $727,935 on Monday, April 1.

Factory Mutual Insurance Company increased Ishares Tr (ACWX) stake by 4.21M shares to 5.44 million valued at $257.21 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) stake by 430,500 shares and now owns 1.28 million shares. Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) was raised too.

The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $86.28. About 1.34 million shares traded. WEC Energy Group, Inc. (WEC) has risen 28.83% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WEC News: 05/03/2018 WEC ENERGY GROUP INC WEC.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $62; 14/05/2018 – WEC ENERGY GROUP INC SAYS INCREASING 5-YEAR CAPITAL PLAN BY $2.1 BLN – SEC FILING; 22/04/2018 – DJ WEC Energy Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WEC); 01/05/2018 – WEC Energy Group 1Q Rev $2.29B; 01/05/2018 – WEC ENERGY REAFFIRMS EPS VIEW, SEES REACHING TOP END OF RANGE; 14/03/2018 – WEC Energy Group recognized nationally for research and development; 27/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES DATC PATH 15 AND DATC HOLDINGS PATH 15 ONE NOTCH; OUTLOOK STABLE; 01/05/2018 – WEC ENERGY 1Q OPER REV. $2.29B, EST. $2.24B; 19/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within BIOHAVEN PHARM, WEC Energy Group, Axon Enterprise, Tutor Pe; 03/05/2018 – Klappa cites milestones in financial performance, network reliability, and infrastructure improvements at annual meeting

Bruce & Co. Inc. holds 0.36% of its portfolio in WEC Energy Group, Inc. for 23,124 shares. West Oak Capital Llc owns 6,355 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Gulf International Bank (Uk) Ltd has 0.1% invested in the company for 72,541 shares. The Illinois-based Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc has invested 0.06% in the stock. Prudential Plc, a Illinois-based fund reported 24,965 shares.

WEC Energy Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric energy. The company has market cap of $27.22 billion. The firm operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, We Power, and Corporate and Other divisions. It has a 25.08 P/E ratio. It generates electricity from coal, natural gas, oil, hydroelectric, wind, and biomass.