Factory Mutual Insurance Company Continues to Hold Holding in Honeywell Intl (HON); As Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Valuation Declined, Benjamin F Edwards & Company Has Upped Holding

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 65.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc bought 11,066 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 27,863 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.26M, up from 16,797 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $50.57. About 12.88M shares traded or 1.29% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SEES CONTINUED GROWTH IN ANTICOAGULANT MARKET SHARE FOR ELIQUIS; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers raises 2018 forecast, some sales disappoint; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Janssen to Pay Bristol-Myers Upfront Sum, Regulatory Milestone Payments; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH METASTATIC MELANOMA; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED OVERALL SURVIVAL; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Monotherapy Meets Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 Study; 25/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Substance Abuse Prevention Task Force Wed, 4/25/2018, 10:30 AM; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo(R) (nivolumab) Now The First And Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor To Offer Every Four-Week Dosing; 15/04/2018 – #AACR18 round 1: Merck takes a direct swing at Bristol-Myers with adjuvant melanoma data for Keytruda $MRK $BMY; 29/05/2018 – EXELIXIS ANNOUNCES U.S. FDA ACCEPTS SUPPLEMENTAL NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR CABOMETYX® (CABOZANTINIB) IN PREVIOUSLY TREATED ADVANCED HEPATOCELLULAR CARCINOMA

Factory Mutual Insurance Company increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 0.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Factory Mutual Insurance Company bought 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 377,100 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $65.84 million, up from 375,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $168.31. About 3.23 million shares traded or 25.57% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 10/04/2018 – HONEYWELL DECLINES COMMENT ON WR GRACE SPECULATION; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS IT SUSPECTS THE SCOPE OF IMPACTED PRODUCTS AND TARIFFS IS LIKELY TO CHANGE AS THE U.S. AND CHINA INTEND TO NEGOTIATE IN THE INTERIM; 13/03/2018 – HON:CARDINAL MIDSTREAM II TO USE UOP RUSSELL MODULAR CRYOGENIC; 02/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES BIN SHEN PRESIDENT OF HONEYWELL CHINA; 13/04/2018 – The Seidel Diesel Group Becomes a Master Distributor of Honeywell Garrett® Turbochargers; 07/03/2018 – TIANJIN TIANHAI SIGNS COOPERATION MEMO W/ HONEYWELL CHINA UNIT; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC HON.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.98, REV VIEW $42.37 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 6.40 BLN RUPEES VS 6.01 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – QTRLY AEROSPACE SEGMENT SALES $3,977 MLN VS $3,546 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 20/03/2018 – Honeywell Expands Connected Aircraft Reach With Versatile New Router

Factory Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $8.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 180,000 shares to 497,200 shares, valued at $39.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 65,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,200 shares, and cut its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 42 investors sold HON shares while 503 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 512.29 million shares or 0.70% more from 508.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 30,174 were reported by Pioneer Trust Natl Bank N A Or. Stanley owns 17,378 shares or 0.73% of their US portfolio. 29,337 were accumulated by Meiji Yasuda Asset Limited. Cincinnati Casualty invested in 6.71% or 50,000 shares. Moreover, Hodges Capital Mngmt has 0.06% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). E&G Advisors Limited Partnership has invested 0.11% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Opus Cap Group Ltd Liability Company holds 0.37% or 7,038 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Oh reported 1.72% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Luminus Mngmt Ltd owns 114,700 shares or 0.48% of their US portfolio. Hartford Investment Management Co invested 0.46% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Fairview Capital Inv Ltd reported 0.01% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Cim Limited Liability Com invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Alyeska Gp Limited Partnership stated it has 720,457 shares or 1.71% of all its holdings. Brinker holds 0.17% or 27,090 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 99,159 shares.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. $236,440 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) shares were bought by Samuels Theodore R. II.

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc, which manages about $3.12B and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SDY) by 3,462 shares to 19,177 shares, valued at $1.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 4,549 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 111,593 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (TLH).