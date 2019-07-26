Factory Mutual Insurance Company Boosted Its Walmart (WMT) Stake by $4.11 Million as Stock Rose; International Value Advisers Lowered Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holding by $8.65 Million as Share Value Declined

Factory Mutual Insurance Company increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 6.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Factory Mutual Insurance Company bought 41,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 673,792 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.69 million, up from 631,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $322.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $112.97. About 1.62 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 18.36% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 17/05/2018 – Rita Trichur: SCOOP: Walmart reaches deal to sell Canadian banking operations /via @globeandmail; 30/03/2018 – Walmart Says In 10-K That U.S. Employee Turnover Has Been Improving in Fiscal 2018 Due to Focus on Higher Wages and Improved Training; 09/05/2018 – WALMART – FINAL MAKE-UP OF FLIPKART BOARD HAS YET TO BE DETERMINED, BUT IT WILL ALSO INCLUDE INDEPENDENT MEMBERS; 26/04/2018 – Seattle Times: Walmart seeks to take on Amazon in India with Flipkart; 17/04/2018 – Walmart to roll out redesigned website next month; 04/04/2018 – Walmart is the one to watch, health industry executives tell CNBC; 17/05/2018 – Walmart Generated $5.2 Billion in Operating Cash Flow in 1Q; 06/04/2018 – Madhavan Narayanan: “Walmart completes due diligence for buying into Flipkart: sources” -; 11/05/2018 – Business Today: Did PM Modi avoid meeting Walmart CEO Doug McMillion due to bribery probe?; 02/04/2018 – Sources say Walmart is looking at scooping up PillPack, a start-up that helps manage prescriptions by packaging pills together and delivering them, for less than $1 billion

International Value Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd. (SLB) by 3.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. International Value Advisers Llc sold 201,269 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 5.89M shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $256.55M, down from 6.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. International Value Advisers Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $39.84. About 3.67 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger seeks to monetize assets at production management unit; 12/04/2018 – NATIONAL OIL KENYA PICKS SCHLUMBERGER TO DEVELOP LOKICHAR PLAN; 25/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – ON APRIL 25, 2018 HELGE LUND RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED; 18/04/2018 – Schlumberger NV expected to post earnings of 37 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS SOME TIGHTNESS IN SHALE SUPPLY CHAIN, INCLUDING SAND, BUT DRILLING ACTIVITIES ARE PICKING UP; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS EXPECTS JOHN FREDRIKSEN TO REMAIN LONG-TERM ‘ANCHOR SHAREHOLDER’; 18/04/2018 – Out of bankruptcy, Seadrill eyes closer ties with oil service firms; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – REMAINS OPTIMISTIC ABOUT OUTLOOK FOR SUSTAINABLE ACTIVITY GROWTH IN CO’S GLOBAL BUSINESS OVER THE COURSE OF 2018 AND INTO 2019; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY EPS WAS $0.38; 27/04/2018 – Schlumberger no longer seeks control in Russia’s Eurasia Drilling -RIA

Factory Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $8.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 35,300 shares to 61,700 shares, valued at $15.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 136,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.39M shares, and cut its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).

