Factory Mutual Insurance Company Boosted Its Stake in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) by $8.39 Million; Raging Capital Management Decreased Radcom LTD (RDCM) Stake by $982,096

Factory Mutual Insurance Company increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 9.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Factory Mutual Insurance Company bought 34,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 414,400 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $101.12M, up from 380,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $205.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $217.21. About 5.13M shares traded or 32.26% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Optum Revenue $23.6B; 16/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Inc expected to post earnings of $2.90 a share – Earnings Preview; 03/05/2018 – Construction Begins for The Elisabetta, a New Community That Will Bring High-Quality, Affordable Housing to the Globeville; 28/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of UnitedHealth, PVH and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes Long-Term Strategic Partnership with Quest Diagnostics; 27/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group announced a similar policy earlier this month; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTHCARE – FROM JAN 1, 2019, PEOPLE ENROLLED IN FULLY INSURED, GROUP HEALTH BENEFIT PLANS TO HAVE DISCOUNTS APPLIED TO MEDICATION COST AT POS; 07/05/2018 – Rally Cycling Team Rides “lnspired Bicycles” by Children in Tour of California to Benefit UnitedHealthcare Children’s Foundation; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC UNH.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $11.70 TO $11.95; 13/03/2018 – DAVITA – FTC SENT SECOND REQUEST AS PER HART-SCOTT-RODINO ANTITRUST IMPROVEMENTS ACT IN CONNECTION WITH FTC’S REVIEW OF CO’S PENDING DEAL WITH OPTUM

Raging Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Radcom Ltd (RDCM) by 15.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raging Capital Management Llc sold 122,762 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.36% . The hedge fund held 674,426 shares of the computer peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.56 million, down from 797,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raging Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Radcom Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $121.41M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.28% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $8.85. About 48,422 shares traded or 206.33% up from the average. RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) has declined 61.09% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.09% the S&P500. Some Historical RDCM News: 14/05/2018 – Herald Investment Buys New 1.2% Position in Radcom; 22/05/2018 – RADCOM 1Q EPS 2c; 21/05/2018 – RADCOM Achieves Telefόnica UNICA Certification; 11/05/2018 Russell Investments Group Exits Position in Radcom; 22/05/2018 – RADCOM LTD RDCM.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $43 MLN TO $47 MLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ledyard Financial Bank has invested 0.05% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Veritas Asset Llp owns 5.15% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 2.47 million shares. Victory Mngmt Inc, a Ohio-based fund reported 328,535 shares. Moreover, Citigroup Incorporated has 0.27% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 22.09M were accumulated by Rech Glob Investors. New England Investment & Retirement Inc invested in 3,828 shares. Vestor Cap stated it has 2.46% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 81,824 are held by Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Incorporated. Bridges Inv Management has invested 1.2% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Apg Asset Mgmt Nv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 671,822 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Limited Liability accumulated 2.17% or 433,886 shares. Cincinnati Fincl holds 4.19% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 468,822 shares. Dubuque National Bank & Trust And Tru invested in 2,359 shares. Ameriprise Financial accumulated 2.88M shares. Moreover, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc has 0.01% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 1,477 shares.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. WICHMANN DAVID S had bought 20,000 shares worth $4.64 million on Friday, May 3.

Factory Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $8.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 105,000 shares to 678,200 shares, valued at $88.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 70,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 212,800 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Analysts await RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.10 earnings per share, down 300.00% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.05 per share. After $-0.07 actual earnings per share reported by RADCOM Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.86% negative EPS growth.

Raging Capital Management Llc, which manages about $631.31 million and $591.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Park Electrochemical Corp (NYSE:PKE) by 103,595 shares to 1.87M shares, valued at $31.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Montage Res Corp by 543,441 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.51M shares, and has risen its stake in Mitek Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MITK).

