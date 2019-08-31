Factory Mutual Insurance Company Boosted Its Nike (NKE) Position by $10.47 Million; Share Price Rose; Knightsbridge Asset Management Has Cut Hca Healthcare (HCA) Stake by $4.45 Million; Stock Value Rose

Factory Mutual Insurance Company increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 45.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Factory Mutual Insurance Company bought 123,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 393,700 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.52M, up from 270,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $129.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $84.5. About 4.81M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 16/04/2018 – NIKE’S DIVERSITY HEAD LEAVES AMID REVIEW OF CORPORATE CULTURE; 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q REV. $9.0B, EST. $8.85B; 22/03/2018 – Nike Acquires Customer Data Analytics Company Zodiac — MarketWatch; 16/03/2018 – Jayme Martin, vice present and general manager of global categories for Nike, has been ousted from the company effective immediately; 07/05/2018 – BNP Paribas Netherland Adds Worldpay, Exits Nike: 13F; 15/03/2018 – Nike Executive Resigns; C.E.O. Addresses Workplace BehaviorComplaints; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS ACQUIRED CONSUMER DATA AND ANALYTICS FIRM NAMED ZODIAC; 15/03/2018 – Nike, Inc. Announces That Mark Parker Will Continue as Chairman, President and CEO beyond 2020; 16/04/2018 – MEDIA-Nike’s head of diversity Antoine Andrews leaves during review of corporate culture – Bloomberg; 08/05/2018 – Four more Nike executives exit after harassment allegations inquiry – NYT

Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 32.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc sold 34,233 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 72,201 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.41 million, down from 106,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $120.2. About 779,014 shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Sees 2018 EPS $8.50-EPS $9; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EBITDA $2.12B, EST. $2.10B; 17/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division’s Nations, Kimmel Named HBJ Healthcare Heroes; 07/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Smashes Fundraising Goal for March of Dimes Walk for Babies; 20/03/2018 – Ravi Chari Appointed President of HCA’s West Florida Division; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare 1Q Rev $11.42B; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE STILL SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $8.45B TO $8.75B; 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named President of HCA’s Far West Division; 20/03/2018 – Ravi Chari Appointed President of HCA’s West Florida Division; 14/03/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘BB+’/’RR1’ Ratings to HCA Inc.’s Term Loans

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Advsrs accumulated 0.36% or 35,000 shares. Cypress Grp invested in 0.65% or 37,938 shares. Community Fincl Ltd Llc stated it has 12,860 shares. 5.17 million are held by Sumitomo Mitsui Holdg. Utah Retirement holds 0.39% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 232,597 shares. Willingdon Wealth Management reported 1,773 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund stated it has 1.46% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Accredited has 0.07% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Pinnacle Fincl Prtnrs invested in 0.64% or 94,195 shares. Alpha Windward Lc accumulated 0.18% or 3,144 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability accumulated 60,065 shares or 0.48% of the stock. 400 are owned by Wealthcare Mgmt Ltd. Prescott Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 14,393 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Acg Wealth holds 31,216 shares. Fayez Sarofim & Com invested in 0.51% or 1.15 million shares.

Factory Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $8.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc by 98,500 shares to 274,788 shares, valued at $83.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 91,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,100 shares, and cut its stake in Hess Corp (NYSE:HES).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $31,024 activity.

