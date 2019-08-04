Factory Mutual Insurance Company Boosted Its Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stake by $24.98 Million; As Advanced Drainage Systems In (WMS) Market Value Rose, Daiwa Sb Investments LTD Has Trimmed Stake

Factory Mutual Insurance Company increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 66.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Factory Mutual Insurance Company bought 372,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 930,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.99 million, up from 557,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $64.95. About 6.75M shares traded or 7.37% up from the average. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 05/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences: Biktarvy Found to Be Non-Inferior to Abacavir-Containing Regimen in Virologically Suppressed Adults Living With HIV; 05/03/2018 – VIIV HEALTHCARE REPORTS POSITIVE NEW DOLUTEGRAVIR DATA FOR TREA; 26/04/2018 – CAFC: GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. v. MERCK & CO., INC. [ERRATA] – Appeal #16-2302 – 2018-04-26; 23/05/2018 – Kronos Bio Appoints Dr. Norbert Bischofberger, Former Head of R&D for Gilead Sciences, as President and Chief Executive Officer; 30/04/2018 – Gilead and Verily Announce Scientific Collaboration on Immunological and Molecular Drivers of Inflammatory Diseases; 30/04/2018 – GILEAD & VERILY REPORT SCIENTIFIC PACT TO IDENTIFY & UNDERSTAND; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences 1Q Rev $5.09B; 15/05/2018 – Gilead fortifies its cell therapy status, expanding into three new facilities and teaming with NCI $GILD; 21/05/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Receives EU Marketing Authorisation for Juluca (dolutegravir/rilpivirine), the First 2-Drug Regimen, Once-Daily, Single-Pill for the Treatment of HIV; 12/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Will this experimental hepatitis C treatment break Gilead’s grip on middle-income countries?

Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd decreased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems In (WMS) by 20.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd sold 44,523 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.02% . The institutional investor held 167,766 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.32 million, down from 212,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd who had been investing in Advanced Drainage Systems In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $33.52. About 328,551 shares traded or 33.52% up from the average. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) has risen 25.80% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WMS News: 29/05/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS INC WMS.N FY2019 REV VIEW $1.39 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/04/2018 – DJ Advanced Drainage Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WMS); 23/03/2018 – Advanced Drainage Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 30/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. Appoints New Directors; 06/03/2018 Advanced Drainage Systems Launches “ADS Installation Guides” Mobile App; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems 4Q Loss/Shr 11c; 07/03/2018 – Norges Bank Exits Position in Advanced Drainage; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems Sees FY19 Capital Expenditures $60M-$70M; 29/05/2018 – WMS SEES FY NET SALES $1.38B TO $1.43B, EST. $1.39B; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems 4Q Adjusted EBITDA $220M-$240M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 474,826 shares. General American Investors Co Inc owns 2.15% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 333,600 shares. King Luther Cap Mgmt holds 8,521 shares. Strategic Wealth Advsr Grp Inc Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.13% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). California Pub Employees Retirement Systems reported 0.25% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Boston Private Wealth Limited invested in 0.3% or 115,740 shares. Ghp Advsrs owns 7,445 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Meritage Mngmt invested in 7,448 shares. Sta Wealth Management Limited Liability Company owns 0.05% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 3,181 shares. First National holds 0.02% or 3,119 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa accumulated 889,510 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Rench Wealth has invested 1.4% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Anderson Hoagland And has invested 1.09% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Bkd Wealth Advsrs Lc has 0.21% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). 268,951 are held by Artemis Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership.

Factory Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $8.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 1.44 million shares to 3.18 million shares, valued at $34.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 129,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 553,800 shares, and cut its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (NYSE:DVN).

More notable recent Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Monday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Healthcare – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Gilead Sciences, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Weekly Market Preview: Six Stocks To Watch For the Coming Week (BYND, GILD, AAPL, AMD, QCOM, SQ) – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Top Healthcare Stocks to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: European Cheer For Merck, Legal Victory For Coherus, Medpace Picks Up On Earnings – Benzinga” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd, which manages about $47.22B and $505.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Instructure Inc by 15,728 shares to 196,339 shares, valued at $9.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in A by 57,793 shares in the quarter, for a total of 889,441 shares, and has risen its stake in Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI).