Factory Mutual Insurance Company Boosted Its Abbvie (ABBV) Holding by $18.29 Million; Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Holder East Coast Asset Management Has Lifted Its Position by $3.93 Million

East Coast Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 23.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. East Coast Asset Management Llc bought 83,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 441,865 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.11M, up from 358,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. East Coast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $53.9. About 1.46M shares traded or 2.89% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys 5.8% of Piedmont Office; 06/04/2018 – Brookfield Funds’ Monthly Distribution Declaration; 20/03/2018 – Economy & Business: Canada’s Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline -sources – SAO PAULO, March 20 (Reuters); 27/03/2018 – WESTINGHOUSE CAN EXIT BANKRUPTCY WITH SALE TO BROOKFIELD: JUDGE; 20/04/2018 – Health Law [Reg]: Real Estate Rumors: Brookfield, Acadia Realty Trust, Edens; 08/03/2018 – Brookfield Residential Announces New $675 Million North American Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT’S Baa2 RATING FOLLO; 21/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE WON’T GIVE DUE DILIGENCE ACCESS TO BGH, BROOKFIELD; 14/03/2018 – MUNICH RE IS SAID TO HAVE HELD TALKS WITH BROOKFIELD ON SITE; 03/04/2018 – Financial Post: Brookfield-owned GrafTech looks to raise more than $800 million in IPO

Factory Mutual Insurance Company increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 138.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Factory Mutual Insurance Company bought 254,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 437,400 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.81 million, up from 183,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $72.39. About 12.97 million shares traded or 11.29% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 25/04/2018 – Protocols: AbbVie advances its two star pipeline therapies, filing BLA for risankizumab and posting promising data for upadacitinib $ABBV; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC ABBV.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.66 TO $7.76; 01/05/2018 – AbbVie: Tender Offer and Withdrawal Rights Will Expire at Midnight ET May 29, 2018; 05/04/2018 – SAMSUNG BIOEPIS SETTLES PATENT DISPUTES WITH ABBVIE, CLEARING; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie: Safety Data in the TRINITY Study Were Consistent With Previously Reported Studies of Rova-T; 08/05/2018 – AbbVie at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – BIOCON SAYS TO ACCELERATE LAUNCHING ADALIMUMAB BIOSIMILAR IN EU; 24/04/2018 – MERCK PHASE 1 KEYTRUDA STUDY SUSPENDED: CLINICALTRIALS.GOV; 06/03/2018 – ABBVIE RECEIVES POSITIVE RECOMMENDATION FROM THE PAN-CANADIAN ONCOLOGY DRUG REVIEW FOR VENCLEXTA™ – AN ORAL THERAPY FOR THE TREATMENT OF PATIENTS WITH CHRONIC LYMPHOCYTIC LEUKEMIA (CLL); 28/03/2018 – AbbVie is Now Accepting CF Scholarship Applications from Students with Cystic Fibrosis for 2018-2019 Academic School Year

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $16.22 million activity. The insider RAPP EDWARD J bought 7,500 shares worth $504,750. 7,525 shares were bought by Donoghoe Nicholas, worth $498,057 on Thursday, August 29. $2.02M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by Gosebruch Henry O on Monday, July 29. The insider Stewart Jeffrey Ryan bought $1.00M. $2.05M worth of stock was bought by CHASE WILLIAM J on Wednesday, June 26. Schumacher Laura J also bought $1.76 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Monday, September 16.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Institute For Wealth Ltd Com has 0.23% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Mufg Americas Holdings accumulated 40,984 shares. Umb Bancshares N A Mo owns 55,571 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. New England Research & invested in 7,080 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) holds 5,215 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Bp Public Ltd Com has invested 0.41% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Ameritas Inv Prtn, a Nebraska-based fund reported 65,015 shares. Kistler has invested 0.23% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability owns 239,302 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.12% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Cannell Peter B stated it has 1.6% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Wealthtrust Axiom Lc reported 3,172 shares. Cohen Lawrence B, Massachusetts-based fund reported 4,849 shares. Westwood Grp Incorporated, Texas-based fund reported 9,593 shares. Legacy Private Company has 49,248 shares.

Factory Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $8.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 19,900 shares to 155,550 shares, valued at $294.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 87,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 444,400 shares, and cut its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC).

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Coalition urges FTC block to ABBV-AGN deal – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are Hedge Funds Going To Get Burned By AbbVie Inc (ABBV) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AbbVie: Even Better Dividend Now – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Gilead, AbbVie Are Innovative, but May Be Underappreciated – Yahoo Finance” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Allergan: Why I Like This AbbVie Target – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

More notable recent Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “2 Stocks With the Largest Buybacks – The Motley Fool Canada” on September 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Better Buy: Brookfield Asset Management vs. Cheniere Energy – Yahoo Finance” published on September 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Thomas Gayner’s Top 3 Investments – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Why Brookfield Asset Management Is My 3rd Largest Position – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Pattern Energy Group Rose 17.6% in August – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 06, 2019.