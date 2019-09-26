Factory Mutual Insurance Company Boosted American Tower New (AMT) Stake by $448,800; Valuation Rose; Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Valuation Rose While Maple Capital Management Has Lifted by $412,143 Its Position

Maple Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 26.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maple Capital Management Inc bought 3,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 17,949 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.01 million, up from 14,236 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $377.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $118. About 8.94 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 19/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: JPMorgan Chase Bank $Benchmark 3NC2 Fxd-to-FRN; 18/05/2018 – VEDANTA RESOURCES PLC VED.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1050P FROM 1000P; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Hires JPMorgan Analyst to Focus on Shareholder Value; 29/05/2018 – U.S. Expansion Still ‘Pressing on the Gas,’ Says JPM’s Lester (Video); 17/04/2018 – China Rebalancing Doesn’t Mean Investment Ends, Says JPM’s Ramakrishnan (Video); 14/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – JP Morgan Chase Buys New 1.5% Position in Aptiv; 06/04/2018 – Natl RE Investor: Kushner, CIM to Get $600 Million JPMorgan Loan for Brooklyn Site; 27/03/2018 – GTC GTCP.WA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO PLN 11.96 FROM PLN 11.35; 10/04/2018 – KARYOPHARM THERAPEUTICS INC KPTI.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19

Factory Mutual Insurance Company increased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 0.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Factory Mutual Insurance Company bought 2,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 339,800 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.47 million, up from 337,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $3.12 during the last trading session, reaching $222.04. About 1.68M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Factory Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $8.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 35,000 shares to 338,479 shares, valued at $57.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dow Inc by 295,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 214,615 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 29 investors sold AMT shares while 349 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 295 raised stakes. 394.58 million shares or 1.56% less from 400.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Manhattan Communications reported 1,229 shares. Ci Invs, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 104,558 shares. Burt Wealth Advsrs owns 0.02% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 201 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al accumulated 4,100 shares. First National Bank Of Omaha has 44,833 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems owns 25,950 shares. Hillsdale Invest Mngmt Inc reported 200 shares. Weatherly Asset Mgmt Lp owns 3,693 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Heritage Wealth Advsrs stated it has 206 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bluefin Trading Ltd Liability Company holds 0.04% or 1,500 shares. Zeke Cap Advsrs Lc holds 5,693 shares. Carroll Fincl Assocs Inc has 0.05% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 2,598 shares. Azimuth Mgmt Llc holds 31,244 shares. Pitcairn Com, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 8,071 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Limited Liability Co has 0.67% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 103,760 shares.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

