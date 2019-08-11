Facebook (XOM) Holder Willis Investment Counsel Has Cut Holding by $49.93 Million; Electronic Arts (EA) Stock Value Declined While Integre Asset Management Has Lifted Position

Integre Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 15.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integre Asset Management Llc bought 3,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 26,388 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.68 million, up from 22,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.42% or $3.26 during the last trading session, reaching $91.97. About 3.50 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 23/05/2018 – EA Announces Battlefield V Launching Worldwide on October 19; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS ACQUIRED GAMEFLY ASSETS; 16/03/2018 – Electronic Arts on Friday announces big pro-consumer changes to the design and business model of “Star Wars Battlefront II.”

Willis Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (XOM) by 90.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willis Investment Counsel sold 300,789 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 30,965 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.16 million, down from 331,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willis Investment Counsel who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $299.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $70.84. About 13.25 million shares traded or 25.56% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q CAPEX $4.87B, EST. $4.88B; 13/04/2018 – TOP MASSACHUSETTS COURT REJECTS EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N BID TO BLOCK STATE CLIMATE CHANGE PROBE: COURT RULING; 14/05/2018 – Despite gun debate, Sturm Ruger board faced little opposition; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE PRICEWATERHOUSECOOPERS LLP AS COMPANY’S AUDITOR; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Sees Potential to Increase Return on Capital Employed to About 15% by 2025; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE SLATE OF 10 BOARD NOMINEES AT ANNUAL MEETING IN DALLAS; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – PLANT’S SECOND TRAIN IS EXPECTED TO RESTART AS PRODUCTION IS INCREASED OVER TIME; 28/03/2018 – U.S. shale producer Concho offers $8 billion for rival RSP Permian; 09/04/2018 – Top Iraq court set to rule on Kurdistan region’s oil exports; 26/03/2018 – EIN BP Energy News: Rumors Of Exxon Mobil’s Demise Are Greatly Exaggerated

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Willis Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.45 billion and $1.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sanofi (NYSE:RY) by 173,400 shares to 452,000 shares, valued at $20.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LH) by 2,725 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Murphy Oil Corp (NYSE:MSM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Integre Asset Management Llc, which manages about $457.92 million and $165.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Harris Corp Del (NYSE:HRS) by 3,628 shares to 25,723 shares, valued at $4.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 6,049 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,424 shares, and cut its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).